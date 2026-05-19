Amity University inks MoU with Western University Canada, to strengthen strategic Academic Collaboration

Amity University Uttar Pradesh (AUUP) Noida campus hosted a high-level delegation from Western University comprising of Prof. Alan Shepard, President, and Dr. Prabhjot Sohal, Director, Office of the Provost & Vice-President (Academic), Western University Canada. On this occasion, Amity University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Western University Canada to foster partnership in education, research, innovation, and global academic engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Alan Shepard, President, Western University Canada, stated, “We are delighted to partner with Amity University Uttar Pradesh, an institution that shares our commitment to academic excellence and innovation. Through this association, we look forward to advancing joint research initiatives, supported by Western University’s strong research ecosystem, while also creating new opportunities for students through global academic exchange and immersive international learning experiences. The alliance reflects our shared vision of building globally connected institutions, and we are excited to explore Transnational Education initiatives in disciplines such as Management, Engineering, and Psychology, collaborative academic and PhD programmes, faculty exchanges, and innovative projects in emerging areas including healthcare and entrepreneurship.”

Commenting on the significance of the partnership, Dr. Gurinder Singh, Group Vice Chancellor, Amity Universities, said, “This strategic alliance with Western University marks an important step in Amity’s commitment to building a truly global learning ecosystem. The collaboration will open transformative pathways for our students and faculty through study abroad opportunities, joint research, industry-linked projects, and meaningful academic connections which will prepare them to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”

Highlighting Amity’s strong research ecosystem partnerships, Dr. W. Selvamurthy, President, Amity Science, Technology & Innovation Foundation (ASTIF), said, “Amity University has built a vibrant research and innovation ecosystem driven by interdisciplinary collaboration, cutting-edge laboratories, and impactful global partnerships. This collaboration with Western University will further strengthen our joint research capabilities, enabling faculty and scholars from both institutions to work together on transformative solutions addressing global challenges.”