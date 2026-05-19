Pooja A Gor Turns Fearless Cop in Hungama OTT’s Crime Thriller Looteri Dulhan

Hungama OTT, one of India’s leading digital entertainment platforms, is all set to premiere its gripping crime drama Looteri Dulhan on 19th May 2026. At the heart of the series is Sub Inspector Sandhya Yadav, portrayed by Pooja A Gor, a fearless and determined officer navigating a bizarre crime wave that has shaken Madhya Pradesh.

Sandhya Yadav, played by Pooja A Gor, is far from a conventional heroine. Sharp, disciplined, and emotionally layered, Sandhya finds herself investigating a string of mysterious cases where brides loot their grooms and disappear overnight.

Talking about her character, Pooja A Gor said, “What attracted me to Looteri Dulhan was how emotionally layered Sandhya is. She is strong and fearless on the outside, but internally she’s constantly battling judgment, expectations, and the pressure to prove herself. She isn’t just solving a case, she’s fighting for her own identity in a world that constantly tries to define women in limited ways.” She further added, “The dynamic between Sandhya and Maya is what makes the story so gripping. They stand on opposite sides of the law, but both are shaped by survival and patriarchy in different ways. As an actor, it was exciting to explore a character who is ambitious, vulnerable, obsessive, and empathetic all at once. Sandhya’s journey is intense, emotional, and deeply human.”

Get ready for a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase packed with deception, emotion, and power as Looteri Dulhan premieres on Hungama OTT on 19th May 2026.