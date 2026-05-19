Vandana M. Jagwani Makes Historic Cannes Red Carpet Debut with BMW India

Celebrating the convergence of jewellery, fashion and global culture, Vandana M. Jagwani attended the 79th Cannes Film Festival in association with BMW, representing a shared vision of innovation, craftsmanship and progressive luxury on the global stage. A creative entrepreneur shaping the evolving landscape of luxury jewellery and design-led ventures, Vandana M. Jagwani is the Founder and Partner of Vandals, India’s first designer lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, and the Creative Director of Mahesh Notandass, a legacy jewellery house celebrated for its fine craftsmanship and global presence. Known for her contemporary design perspective and commitment to innovation, Vandana’s presence at Cannes represents a powerful celebration of Indian jewellery design on one of the world’s most prestigious cultural platforms.

For her Cannes appearance, Vandana was styled by Shaleena Nathani and wore a holographic Ramikadi ensemble that brought together futuristic glamour with contemporary Indian fashion. In a thoughtful nod to conscious luxury and repurposing, the look was reimagined from an outfit she had previously worn for her brother’s wedding, reflecting a growing shift towards meaningful fashion and rewear culture within modern luxury. Complementing the ensemble was a striking high jewellery necklace centred around a rare 28-carat heart-shaped diamond, encircled by vivid emeralds and elevated through a medley of diamonds that created a dazzling statement finish.

Together, Vandana M. Jagwani and BMW came together at Cannes in a moment that celebrated artistry, ambition and the evolving language of global luxury across fashion, jewellery and design.

Speaking about the moment, Vandana shared:

“For me, this moment is incredibly special not only because it represents Indian jewellery design on a global platform like Cannes, but also because it marks a personal milestone in my journey as a designer and entrepreneur. I’ve always believed that luxury today is about individuality, emotion and storytelling, and being able to bring that perspective to a platform as iconic as Cannes feels truly meaningful.”

Her appearance at the festival’s 79th edition marks a defining global moment for the designer and reinforces the growing international resonance of India’s creative voices across fashion, jewellery, culture and luxury.