Alexey Kiriyenko bio of the founder EXANTE

Alexey Kirienko, the founder and chairman of the Board for EXANTE, is also the Chairman. He is a specialist in hedge funds and a derivatives expert.

First investments and education

Alexey graduated in 2006 from Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas, which was previously the Moscow State Academy of Oil and Gas. Alexey, a young man, began to take an interest in probability theory while still in school. Kirienko, a student at Economics, tried to view the financial aspect of his studies from the perspective of game theory, conditional probabilities, and statistics.

The young man is in his second or third years and has already begun to trade securities. Alexey, despite his initial desire for a job at an oil and gas major, decides to dedicate himself to trading and investment.

Alexey Kirienko, along with some friends, was involved in statistical arbitrage during his fifth year. This helped young students to earn their first large sum of money in 2005-2006.

Brokerage and stock brokerage

Alexey and Anatoliy Knyazev partnered in 2006 to open a Cayman Islands fund. Alexei’s fund had $8 million in assets in 2008, despite the crisis.

Alexey and his associates decided in 2009 to close the Fund and concentrate on developing a trading platform that can be used by exchanges.

Alexey and his team are currently writing trading software in 2010. Although they initially did it all for themselves, as their work became more interesting to market participants, Alexey began to consider the business model and how to best monetize it. The idea for a brokerage company was born.

History and the beginnings of EXANTE

Alexey and Gatis Eglitis, his partners Anatoliy Knyazev, founded EXANTE in summer 2011. All registrations were done in Malta. The company was soon granted an MFSA license. The company was already registered in Cyprus in 2012 and got a license in Hong Kong in 2019.

The entire EXANTE team worked tirelessly for 10 years to make its market place. These efforts have been recognized by the over 30 awards that were received. They are all highly respected in the financial sector. These awards include:

Investment Award

Diversity in Finance

Digital Investment Company

Investment Innovations Awards.

The company was able to find its first clients almost immediately after it started. Alexei has achieved great success by combining innovative and quality software with a modern and creative approach to business.