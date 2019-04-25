As a move to strengthen the Job Opportunities in Cyber Security CompTIA partners with Lovely Professional University

Demand for cybersecurity has increased with the number of advancements taking place across the technological scenario, especially in a technologically in trenched nation like India. To meet this demand, Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) partnered with Lovely Professional University (LPU). The aim of this partnership is to support and work with Lovely Professional University to train and certify students on CompTIA certification programs, especially in cyber security.

As an authorized academy partner, now LPU students can opt for CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Pentest+ and will provide certification for ‘Cyber-Security Analyst (CySA+) programme which will help them to achieve their goals and dreams in the segment of cyber security.

As per the MOU, CompTIA certifications will be mapped to the content of LPU B.Tech curriculum. Students will be trained by faculty members of LPU who will be certified by CompTIA. CompTIA Cybersecurity certifications programs validate the skills one need to pursue a career in cyber security. Students at LPU will acquire the necessary skills to not only combat the cyber security threats but they will also acquire penetration testing and vulnerability management skills. This learning will lead LPU students to become top cyber-security experts and rule the global IT industry, as well as emboldening the digital premise of India.

To grace this important collaboration; Chief Technology Evangelist Dr James Stanger; Vice President (Asia Pacific) Mr Dennis Kwok; Regional Director (India, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh) Mr Pradipto Chakrabarty; and, Head of Academic Alliance Mr Varun Sud, all from CompTIA, were present for MoU signing ceremony at Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium of the University. LPU Executive Dean Dr Lovi Raj Gupta and Registrar Dr Monica Gulati represented LPU.

One of the IT industry’s top global trade associations-CompTIA has issued more than 2.5+ million certifications. Carrying the motto “Advancing the Global IT Industry”, CompTIA issues vendor-neutral professional certifications in over 120 countries. It releases over 50 industry studies annually to regularly track industry trends and changes, says Mr Dennis Kwok, Vice President Asia Pacific CompTIA.

Pulsing fully that regularly advancing technology is dominant in all field, Lovely Professional University (LPU) keeps on adding globally accepted career Enhancing certification programmes for its students. On these lines, LPU has collaborated today with US-based ‘Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA)’ to provide an IT workforce certification ‘Cyber-Security Analyst (CySA+) programme to its students, says Dr Lovi Raj Gupta, Executive Dean, Lovely Professional University.