Blue Bells Model School celebrates “GREEN WEEK”

Sector -04, Blue Bells Model School celebrated Green Week by commemorating the Birth Anniversary of Shri. B. D. Gulati, Founder Chairperson in the school’s premises. It was an earnest effort to sensitize the students on the necessity to protect Mother Nature and Water as ‘Blue Is The New Green’ is the new mantra to save the elixir of life.

Ms. Alka Singh, Principal lauded the efforts of the students and faculty members to carry forward the legacy, values & ideals established by the Founder Chairperson who himself was a great environmentalist.

Special morning assemblies were organized by the Primary, Middle and Senior Wing respectively to showcase the school’s commitment towards nature conservation for the future generation. The school took the initiative to highlight the importance of water by suggesting alternative ways to save water. Various activities were organized to mark the occasion like Dream Green Art Project, Writing Slogans, E-Waste Management, Inter-Class Poster Making Competition and Plantation Drive. The students enthusiastically participated in all the activities and assayed their commitment to heralding a new era of conservation of this elixir for a safe and secure future.

An awareness campaign, WALKATHON – “A Green Walk” coupled with a Signature Campaign was also organized by the students of grade IX to XII in the school vicinity. The aim of the WALKATHON was to sensitize the residents about the importance of saving water along with cleanliness and greenery. It was indeed an invigorating and reviving experience for all.