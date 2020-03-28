Delhi NCR in support of lock down

Government of India announced 21 days lockdown in the country and the same witnessed as the most worrying factor among poor families. While the whole nation is ready to fight the war against Coronavirus and is in support of the lock-down, but the people who earn on daily wages for their bread and butter are struggling a lot for their survival. Meanwhile, the government assured that everyone will get ration to the needy families. Delhi NCR based companies are supporting lockdown and also helping the needy people during this difficult situation.

Raheja Developers, one of the renowned names in real estate sector is helping the needy people as part of its corporate social responsibility during the lockdown period. Under this initiative Raheja developers has distributed ration and essential things including flour, rice, pulses etc to the families living in their transit camp at Anand Parbat. The company is currently undertaking first slum redevelopment project under PPP with DDA at Kathputli Colony near Shadipur.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Naveen Raheja, Managing Director, Raheja Developers, said, “I Pray to Almighty for giving us strength to service the poor, downtrodden and hungry at this difficult time. Globally, we are facing the problem of deadly coronavirus and it’s our responsibility to help the poor and needy so that they may not face the problem of hunger & get affected by the virus. Our team will work with full devotion during the tough situation and will help the people.”

Mr. Raheja further added, “Besides, we are also working to create teams for sanitization and fumigation to help Govt fight the spread of pandemic.”

Renowned name in affordable housing Signature Global have helped all its laborers working on their sites by distributing essential things and checking their temperature. Keeping in mind that the laborers working at the construction site may not face any problem during 21 days lockdown due to coronavirus, signature global and its employees collected all the essential material and distributed in their project 37D millennia, Signature global orchard avenue and others. The same have been distributed in sector 37, 93, 95, 103 and other sites.”

Speaking on the initiative Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal Founder & Chairman, Signature Global and Chairman National Council on Affordable Housing said, “Everyone is facing a great problem across the globe due to deadly coronavirus and we all have to take care of our self as well as the society. It is our duty to take care of all the workers working on our construction sites, who are here from different states of the country and don’t have a proper place to live. They can’t go back to their hometowns so considering all these factors we are coming up with this initiative.”

As per the guidelines issued by Govt of India on preventive measures to be taken in view of Covid -19, the Gaur Group of residential societies (Gaur City, Gaur Yamuna City and others) and commercial projects are taking extensive and comprehensive measures to ensure prevention against Covid -19. Various disinfectant teams are at work in all of our projects for the last fortnight on a regular basis to ensure public safety. Teams are working on sanitization, checking body temperature and coordinating with police to check anyone arriving from foreign countries and any other Corona affected suspicious cases are being sent for Covid testing / isolation. Certain other safety measures like wearing of masks, washing of hands every hour by staff and placing of sanitizers in all tower lobbies etc are being followed. Speaking on the same, Mr. Manoj Gaur, Managing Director Gaur Group said, “We assure our full cooperation in following the instructions in terms of method and periodicity of cleaning as per the directions.”