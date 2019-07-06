Education Industry Expert Quotes on Union Budget Announcement

” Budget and Finance are integral in shaping up the discourse of consumption, especially for education. Depending upon the robust budgetary reforms can the educational framework thrive. India has been one of the forerunners in imparting quality educations, from traditional Dharamshalas to modern cloud schools, with the support of the government. Yet skilling is a segment which requires a closer look as India still in grips with acute skill shortage- the gap between education imparted and the skills required, is vast. As a solution, this, 2019 budget has brought a great amount of hope. Government’s move to have 75,000 skilled entrepreneurs is set to boost skill development and job creation. For this, the government has proposed to focus on creating training modules for industry-relevant skills like AI, IoT and Big Data. This, in turn, will help address the severe skill shortage technology and IT companies are facing right now. ICA heralds this move and pledges to continue creating such path-breaking curriculum, empowering students to reach to the zenith. ” said Dr. Narendra Shyamsukha, Founder & Chairman, ICA Edu Skills

“Indian education has seen its set of ups and downs, from the earlier tropes of traditionally moulded education to modern-cutting edge brand of learning. As India moves towards a progressive future, the yearly budget casts vast implications on how the educational system will thrive and upgrade itself. Skilling is a crucial aspect of national growth, as India is still in grips with acute skill shortage- students are not getting an apt education for them to be relevant in the job scenario. In this case, bridging the skill gap, with relevant education, has been a critical issue begging to be addressed. As a respite, the government has responded to this via some wonderful and robust reforms, primed to empower the educational scenario. Government’s move to have 75,000 skilled entrepreneurs will help boost skill development and job creation. Training of 10 million in industry-relevant skills like AI, IoT, and Big Data will help address the severe skill shortage technology and IT companies are facing right now. Skilling in these areas, which are valued highly within and outside the country, will ensure that the students can secure high paying jobs both in India and abroad. Certainly, India is set to reach it’s shinning status in a short span of time, with such reforms.” said Mr Martin Radley, Co-Founder, Carter Radley.

IIHMR University, Jaipur

“ A nation’s prosperity is directly proportional to its proficiency in education and the ability to churn the shortcomings into spaces of opportunity. India has always held pride in being the nation of radicals and thinkers, with world leaders and change-makers emerging as the sons and daughters of the nation. A great deal of positives has taken place – To upgrade the quality of teaching, the GYAN was started, bringing in the global pool of scientists and researchers. From zero presence in top 200 universities ranking, we now have 3 institutions in the top 200 global institutions bracket, cementing India’s name in contention for global excellence in education. The present 2019 edition of the Budget has instilled the collective faith in the efficacy and judicious nature of the government. Much emphasis has been administered on research as proved by the announcement that the National Education Policy (NEP) will have a National Research Foundation to promote research. This will help financially empower the research ecosystem among universities across the country, without any external funding. To make India a hub of higher education the government proposes ‘Study in India’ to bring in foreign students to pursue education here, thereby urging universities to revamp their systems. These, along with the government’s proposal of allocating Rs 400 crore for world-class higher education institutions in the country, make this budget a decisive victory for the Indian educational system ,” said Dr. Pankaj Gupta, President, IIHMR University, Jaipur

J K Lakshmipat University,Jaipur

“Education has been one of the crucial pillars in which the prosperity of any nation has stood, defining and addressing the economic variances and the cultural build-up that its citizens imbibe. For a dynamic and evolving nation like India, where the majority of the brilliant minds hail from, it is especially important to empower the educational sector of the nation. The 2019 Budget has brought in an extension to the Prime Minister’s crusade in empowering educational framework of the nation. With the proposed National Education Policy, primed to transform the higher education system, India’s think tank is set to be on par with the global standards, with an intrinsic focus on practical knowledge. To make India a hub of higher education the government proposes ‘Study in India’ to bring in foreign students to pursue education here, creating the perfect base for India to garner the global educational renaissance in their own ground. These come out to encourage universities in elevating their standard and curriculum while providing international recognition to homegrown ‘think factories’. Universities are spurred to contribute in creating a congruent environment for education and such developments are welcomed.” said Asheesh Gupta, Pro Vice-Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur.



Omnicuris