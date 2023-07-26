ENTOD Pharmaceuticals Unveils Successful Clinical Experience Launch of Vasuki NT and Eyecirque Pro

New Delhi, 26 July 2023: ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, a leading pharmaceutical company in India, is proud to announce the successful clinical experience launch of its groundbreaking products, Vasuki NT and Eyecirque Pro. The company’s dermatological venture, Entod Beauty London, has introduced “Vasuki NT,” a revolutionary Facial Gel Serum developed by Entod Research Cell UK Ltd., and “Eyecirque Pro,” an innovative nanotechnology-based Under Eye Gel Serum. Both products have been meticulously formulated with scientifically proven ingredients for optimal results.

The clinical experience launch event will be a hybrid meet, with participation from approximately 30 oculoplastic specialists and ophthalmologists from different parts of the country. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, 25th July, with physical venues located at Googly Hall, MCA, BKC in Mumbai, and Imperia Hall, 5th Floor, Ramee Grand Hotel & Spa in Pune. The physical meet will commence at 7:30 pm, while the online session will run from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

“Witnessing the successful clinical experience launch of Vasuki NT and Eyecirque Pro fills me with immense pride. These two products represent a culmination of our relentless pursuit of innovative and safe skincare solutions. Vasuki NT‘s revolutionary use of synthetic tripeptide snake venom neurotoxin has proven to be a game-changer in the skincare industry, delivering anti-ageing benefits with remarkable efficacy. On the other hand, Eyecirque Pro‘s nanotechnology-based formula addresses the unique needs of the delicate skin around the eyes, offering nourishment and revitalization. I believe these products will have a profound impact on our consumers, empowering them to embrace a healthier and more radiant skin and eye care regimen,” remarked the CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals.

Vasuki NT and Eyecirque Pro, the revolutionary products unveiled by ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, mark a significant leap forward in the world of skincare and eye care. Vasuki NT, a Facial Gel Serum, stands as a testament to cutting-edge innovation with its clinically proven synthetic tripeptide snake venom neurotoxin developed by Entod Research Cell UK Ltd. This nanotechnology-based serum offers remarkable anti-ageing benefits, providing a painless and affordable alternative to invasive procedures like lasers and Injectable neurotoxins. On the other hand, Eyecirque Pro, a nanotechnology-based Under Eye Gel Serum, showcases ENTOD Pharmaceuticals‘ commitment to safety and effectiveness with its carefully curated plant-based natural ingredients. With soothing, non-sticky, and non-irritant properties, this unique gel serum effortlessly nourishes the delicate skin around the eyes, delivering highly prominent results.

“As the Clinical Director of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, I am elated to witness the remarkable clinical experience launch of Vasuki NT and Eyecirque Pro. Vasuki NT‘s groundbreaking synthetic tripeptide snake venom neurotoxin and Eyecirque Pro‘s nanotechnology-based formula demonstrate our pursuit of cutting-edge solutions. These products hold the promise of transforming the way individuals approach skincare and eye care, empowering them to rediscover their beauty with confidence. At ENTOD, we take pride in our holistic approach, combining science, nature, and expertise to create products that inspire a renewed sense of well-being and self-assurance in our valued consumers.” Dr. Akshay G. Nair, Oculoplastic Surgeon, Mumbai, a participating specialist in the clinical experience meet, commended the launch of Vasuki NT and Eyecirque Pro, stating, “The clinical experience of these two products has been truly remarkable. Vasuki NT‘s innovative use of synthetic tripeptide snake venom neurotoxin has proven to be an exciting advancement in the skincare industry. As a practitioner, I see great potential in these products for their non-invasive and effective anti-ageing benefits. Additionally, Eyecirque Pro‘s nanotechnology-based formula offers promising results for nourishing and revitalizing the delicate skin around the eyes. I believe these products will be instrumental in addressing various skin concerns and enhancing the overall well-being of our patients in the coming times.”

The clinical experience launch of Vasuki NT and Eyecirque Pro showcases ENTOD Pharmaceuticals‘ steadfast dedication to delivering cutting-edge skincare solutions that are underpinned by rigorous scientific research and expert collaborations.