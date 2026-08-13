TERREPOWER Culminates Its Brand Evolution with Tagline ‘Reimagine What’s Possible’

DAPHNE, Ala., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TERREPOWER today announced the launch of its new corporate tagline, “Reimagine What’s Possible,” reflecting its transformation from remanufacturing pioneer to global leader in sustainable manufacturing. The milestone marks the pinnacle of the company’s ongoing brand evolution. Reinforcing the entrepreneurial spirit and innovative mindset that have fueled TERREPOWER’s growth, the tagline epitomizes the aftermarket company’s success in spreading the power of sustainable manufacturing at scale.

The new tagline builds on a multi-year initiative to reshape the company’s identity, expand its capabilities and strengthen its position as the world’s largest sustainable manufacturer by volume. Since rebranding from BBB Industries in February 2025, TERREPOWER has continued to diversify beyond its automotive roots by applying its value proposition and sustainable manufacturing process to industrial end markets, growing its portfolio to include EV battery lifecycle solutions, energy storage, and solar solutions while remaining grounded in the principles that have defined its business for decades.

“More than a tagline, ‘Reimagine What’s Possible’ captures how we think, how we innovate and how we create value for customers, employees, partners, investors and the communities we serve,” said Duncan Gillis, CEO of TERREPOWER. “Throughout our history, we have challenged conventional thinking and assumptions to uncover opportunities where others saw limitations. Whether extending the life of critical components, advancing solar remanufacturing or developing new industrial applications such as EV battery lifecycle solutions, our success comes from asking a simple question: What if there’s a better way?”

The tagline reflects a journey of continuous improvement driven by measurable results and a willingness to rethink traditional product lifecycles. Founded in 1987, the company built its reputation through remanufacturing and restoring automotive parts to like-new or better-than-new condition while conserving resources and reducing waste.

Today, that expertise has broadened into a sustainable manufacturing model that encompasses remanufacturing, strategic reengineering and material recovery across multiple industries.

Key milestones in TERREPOWER’s evolution include:

Growing from a regional automotive remanufacturer into a global enterprise serving customers in more than 90 countries

Scaling our expertise beyond high-performance, sustainably manufactured and new parts for automotive applications into some of the most demanding industrial segments, including mining, construction, agriculture, oil & gas, energy storage systems, and solar

Rebranding from BBB Industries to TERREPOWER in 2025 to better reflect its commitment to innovation, sustainability and the circular economy

Establishing a leadership foothold through a combination of operational scale, engineering expertise and environmental stewardship

The new tagline will serve as TERREPOWER’s external brand promise while reinforcing the same mindset internally through the company’s newly introduced Shared Purpose initiative. By intentionally aligning culture and brand under a common idea, TERREPOWER aims to ensure that the spirit that drives innovation inside the company is the same promise it delivers to customers, partners and communities worldwide.

As TERREPOWER enters its next phase of growth, “Reimagine What’s Possible” provides a unifying message that connects the company’s heritage, expertise and future ambitions. It reflects a belief that products can have longer lives, resources can create greater value and industries can rethink established assumptions to achieve better outcomes for customers and society.

About TERREPOWER

TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, is the largest sustainable manufacturer in the world by volume. Founded in 1987 on a legacy of innovation, TERREPOWER is a global pure play aftermarket leader specializing in providing high-quality components to the automotive and industrial markets. With an extensive operational footprint throughout North America and Europe, including 19 sustainable manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, and 28 brands with products sold in more than 90 countries, TERREPOWER is committed to strengthening supply chain resilience, reducing waste and advancing the circular economy. Learn more at www.terrepower.com

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