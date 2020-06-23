Food Safety A Must During Coronavirus

New Delhi: During the journey from farm to consumer, fruits and vegetables are handled by multiple people and usually displayed in the open in markets. As a result, they could be contaminated with microbes, soil, dirt, as well as pesticide residues. Cleaning them properly is thus an important step in staying healthy. In the face of the pandemic “Covid-19”that continues to be on a rise, using Vegetable & Fruit Disinfectant has becomes even more significant than ever as it helps disinfect fresh produce.

The compact Wall-Mounted & Counter Top Vegetable & Fruit Disinfectant by India’s most trusted water purifier brand, KENT becomes the ideal choice for consumers as it efficiently remove germs, bacteria, chemicals, waxes and soil present on the surface of fruits and vegetables without leaving any residue, aftertaste or smell.

“KENT has always been a brand synonymous with house of purity. The KENT Vegetable & Fruit Disinfectant like its earlier products is quite popular with the consumers and there has been as increase in demand recently owing to the deadly disease Covid-19. It is an excellent ozonator that that will go a long way in serving its users with pure, fresh and detoxifies fruits and vegetables thus keeping you and your family in good health.”said Mr. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman Kent RO Systems Ltd

The appliance is packed with distinctive features such as chemical-free ozone technology that not only removes pesticides, chemicals, etc. from the surface of your fruits, vegetables and rice but even makes your meat safer; it helps in cleaning antibiotics and hormones that invariably exist in meat, fish, and other sea food.”

Another highlight is that the Food purified by KENT Vegetable Disinfectant remains fresh & de-odorised for longer duration and has a higher shelf life.

This user-friendly appliance has a sleek and modern design that makes it suitable for wall-mounting and must-have for all kitchens. Moreover, it has a very long shelf life and requires hassle-free maintenance as it does not need any service or change of parts.