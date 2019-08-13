Indiabulls Ventures launches Country’s First ‘Unlimited Trading Subscription Plans’ with Indiabulls Shubh

Indiabulls Ventures Limited (IVL), a pioneer in Indian online trading, intensifies its efforts in the discount broking segment with its trading platform – Indiabulls Shubh. IVL will offer the Country’s first unlimited trading platform with ‘Subscription based’ monthly pricing options.

Shubh gives the customers a choice of plans that suit their broking needs starting at Rs. 1000/- and offering unlimited trading along with:

– Zero Brokerage on Equity

– Zero Brokerage on F&O

– Zero Interest on Margin Funding Facility

As an introductory offer, the company has announced free trading for the first 30 days with no subscription charges for new customers. Customers can open their Demat/Trading Account online using the Indiabulls Shubh platform in a few minutes.

Mr. Divyesh Shah, CEO, Indiabulls Ventures said “The new subscription plans have been designed keeping in mind today’s modern trader who needs greater flexibility, convenience and value for their money. Shubh subscription plans which offer Zero brokerage and Zero interest on margin funding facility in equity, futures & options and currency segment will change the way India trades. These plans are simple and transparent and we are offering 30 days free unlimited trading for new users. We are confident that the customers will receive huge brokerage saving on renewing the subscription plans every month. This is a win-win product for both new and seasoned traders.”

Adding to this, Mr. Shah said ‘Company aims to onboard more than one lakh new clients on the Shubh platform by the end of this financial year”.