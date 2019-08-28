India’s First-Ever Real Estate Company Offering Premium Rentals for Senior Level Business Travellers

furnished & equipped premium apartments on rent suitable for business travelers and senior executives
travelling to India for short term and mid term. Founded with a budget of ₹20 Lacs in December 2015,
Relocatte is now clocking a revenue of ₹20 Cr (translates to $3 million) per annum. Relocate is bridging
the gap between the high demand of service-oriented premium apartments and the lack of their supply
in India.
When it comes to serving senior professionals and expats, the situation is different from the regular
market, which mostly involves targeting millennials with PGs or co-living spaces. Senior professionals, on
the other hand, seek a service-oriented housing solution instead of a cost-oriented one. There are more
than 10.2 million houses available for rent in urban India. However, not more than 10%-15% of this
space is effectively furnished and property owners are not capable of providing post check-in services.
This lack of ready to move-in apartments is what results in the gap between demand and supply in the
premium rental market. The currently available property search engines feature listings posted by
brokers, wherein reliability becomes a huge concern, thus increasing trust deficit. Existing companies
deliver mediocre apartments while there is a seperate furniture rental business but there was no
one-stop-shop solution to this demand.
Relocatte leases properties for a long term (usually for 3-5 years) from property owners by giving them
rental assurance. It furnishes the properties thoughtfully, making them available for stays ranging from
1-12 months. With impeccable furnishing, ample amenities and client servicing through the service app,
Relocatte provides a hassle-free living experience for corporate and individual clients. Relocatte
apartments are located in proximity to major business hubs, currently available in South Delhi, Gurgaon,
Manesar, and Neemrana.. Relocatte can even fulfil custom demands of tenants in terms of furnishing,
amenities, and other services.
All the ready-to-move-in properties are listed on the website while post check-in services can be
managed with the app, which is backed by tech professionals and service managers, Tenants can directly
book from the website, eliminating the middlemen. Since all the properties are leased after strict
verification of the properties as well as the owners, Relocatte has managed to curb the trust deficit
completely.
“The key is to match the expectations of the high-level tenants. Hence, we also deliver custom
requirements such as a particular mattress of their liking or sometimes even a house help. 24×7 call
support further adds to the satisfaction of the tenants. What we have done is to merge the on-ground
demand and delivery through a completely online solution,” said Deepanshu.
Relocatte is currently managing 125+ apartments across the NCR region with a turnover of $18 million.
They plan to add 2500 properties in 12 locations by 2020 and 7000 properties by 2024. To meet this
target, they are in talks with some investors and plan to raise Series A funding soon.
About Relocatte
Relocatte is a tech-enabled real estate company offering beautifully furnished and thoughtfully
equipped apartments for stays ranging from 30 days to a year or longer. The pioneers of quality rentals
in the premium real estate segment, our mission is to completely transform the currently available
mediocre facilities into smart and beautiful housing solutions.