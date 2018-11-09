L V Prasad Eye Institute organizes Children’s Eye Care Week

Leading eye care hospital, LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad is going to organize Children’s Eye Care Week from November 11 to 16. This drive is aimed to create awareness on children’s eye health.

“With the increase in the prevalence of myopia in the last few decades and being associated with sight threatening ocular diseases in later life, myopia has become an important global health problem. It is estimated that about half of the entire world’s population (5 billion) will be affected by myopia by the year 2050,” said Dr Ramesh Kekunnaya, Head – Child Sight Institute, L V Prasad Eye Institute.

Highlighting the magnitude of the problem, he said there are 12.3 lakh blind children in the world and India alone is home for 25% of these with 3 lakh blind children. 50% of the childhood visual impairment is due to refractive error and just a pair of eye glasses is all it needs, other 30% suffering from glaucoma, opacity or eye cancer can be treated through a surgery and they too will regain eyesight. The balance 5-10% children can be helped through rehabilitation and several such children have grown up to take on successful careers.