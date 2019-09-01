Narayana Health introduces First TrueBeam STx Radiotherapy system in Gurugram

Gurugram: According to a study, India’s 39% of cancer cases are recorded in Haryana alone. This raises a major concern and calls for advanced cancer-fighting systems. Recently Narayana Health launched TrueBeam STx Radiotherapy system first time in Gurugram.

TrueBeam STx’s foremost advanced feature is that it minutely targets the tumour and avoids surrounding tissue damage. This feature ensures patients receive treatment with comparatively lesser risk of organ damage. As this machine has the fastest dose rate so the treatment of the patient is possible within few minutes. It enables utmost comfort for the patients who are already in pain. It also relieves anxiety of patients and children who are afraid of lying alone in a big machine. At any point of treatment TrueBeam STx can generate high quality 3-D images of the tumour and the surrounding anatomy which makes it easy for doctors to treat. It also leads to less radiation exposure during imaging of tumor and treatment delivery.

Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman & Executive Director, Narayana Health said that “it is our mission to deliver high quality and affordable healthcare services. This launch of TrueBeam STx today has put us in the forefront of delivering the most advanced cancer care technology to the citizens of Gurugram and region for the first time. One of the core beliefs about cancer treatment is that early detection is key, but advanced technology also plays a vital role. Most cancer patients need radiotherapy treatment during their life time, hence it is essential to have accessibility to advanced as well as affordable technology in this spectrum. TrueBeam STx is the most advanced technology in Radiation Oncology that not only helps in enabling the cure but also to enhance quality of life”

As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) India had 14 lakh cancer patients in 2016 which was expected to increase in coming years, at the same time breast cancer became most common cancer among Indian women and it shares 10% of all cases. As per another study every 8 minutes a woman dies in India because of cervical cancer. Apart from alcohol consumption unhealthy lifestyle is responsible for this condition. Talking about women centric cancers it needs to be dealt with different approach as it consists of social factor also where their health is ignored and lack of awareness leads to this disappointing data.

Dr. InduBansal, Director and Senior Consultant- Radiation Oncology, NarayanaSuperspeciality Hospital, Gurugram, said that, “TrueBeam STx is an innovative, intelligent, intuitive machine. It has the capabilities of treating challenging tumors anywhere in the body. The beauty of the machine is that it has highly sophisticated radiotherapy and radio surgery platforms integrated on the same machine. It can treat moving tumors with utmost accuracy through real-time tumour tracking”.

Mr. Prateek Jain, Facility Director, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital said that, “With the purpose of providing best services to our patients, we have always been committed to bringing state-of-the-art technology and equipment, TrueBeam STx is one such example”.

Narayana Superspeciality Hospital:

Nestled close to DLF Cyber City and the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital is a world-class medical facility catering to the healthcare needs of the NCR region. Featuring experienced medical professionals and the latest in medical infrastructure, the hospital represents Narayana Health’s commitment to quality medical care and patient service at affordable cost. Narayana Superspeciality Hospital has been built from the ground-up to be a state-of-the-art facility; with expertly planned and well-equipped sections, including a spacious OPD area and comfortable patient rooms which allows the hospital to cater to both In-Patients and Out-Patients in equal measure.

The world-class medical equipment and infrastructure at the hospital ensures that it is capable of providing a wide range of treatment; from complex to routine, from pediatric to adult. The hospital’s location also confers on it several key advantages. It is the closest Superspeciality hospital from Indira Gandhi International Airport towards Gurugram.