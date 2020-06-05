Neuberg Facilitates Covid-19 testing for police personnel

Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, a Start-up in the PathLab chain segment, will be conducting free COVID-19 tests for the Bengaluru Rural District Police Force. This noble initiative was conceptualised by Mr. Abraham Moses, head of Mindtree Foundation, and IGP Sharath Chandra in response to the selfless service provided by the Police Force and their families in handling relief work while ensuring maintenance of law and order during the course of the pandemic.

The free COVID-19 testing program is being funded by Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology service company, through Susheela Ramaprasad Charitable Trust (SRCT), which was set up by the founding family of Anand Diagnostic Laboratory. They will be collecting samples from across all police stations of Bengaluru Rural District, including the District Armed Reserve Police and District Police Office, from June 3, 2020 onwards till the end of June 2020. The testing will be carried out at Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory (NARL), Bangalore. SRCT has onboarded BetaCura services, a last mile care service provider for sample collection support. The Bengaluru Rural District Police has extended all support needed for this project.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jayaram Iyengar, Trustee, Susheela Ramaprasad Charitable Trust said, “The COVID-19 outbreak has become a defining point of our generation and a global humanitarian crisis. We applaud the front-line personnel across the nation for taking timely measures to ensure the containment of the virus in our country. We, the trustees of SRCT, are grateful for this opportunity to serve our Bengaluru Rural Police Force by enabling free COVID-19 tests through the support of Mindtree Ltd and Neuberg Diagnostics Pvt Ltd.”

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating Officer, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited said, “During these unprecedented times, police personnel are the real warriors fighting a battle never fought before, and against an enemy (COVID-19) never encountered before. They have put their, and their near & dear ones’ lives at stake for the country. While no individual or organisation will ever be able to repay them for the service they have rendered during these tough times, conducting these tests free of cost is a small act of service from our end to the noble individuals ensuring law and order while helping the nation break the chain.”

Post receiving approval from ICMR, Neuberg Diagnostics today offers COVID–19 RT PCR tests through its NABL accredited labs in Ahmedabad (Neuberg Supratech), Bangalore (Neuberg Anand), Chennai (Neuberg Ehrlich) and Pune (Neuberg AG).