Nolte launches furniture showroom in Jaipur, Rajasthan

German modular furniture brand, Nolte cements its India growth story with the opening of its Mansarovarstore in Jaipur.

Nolte is eyeing the Indian market aggressively with 7 – 8 new showroom launches in this financial year.

Pink city, long known as for it royalty and the rich culture,has been rapidly growing and has seen a high demand for well-known national and international brands.

The 1354 sq.ft.showroom situated in the centre of the city, features the latest international kitchens on display including the new pocket door system. On the occasion of the launch, Nolte hosted a gala evening with Celebrity Chef Manu Chandra,talking about the new age kitchen and how this particular room is slowly taking centre stage.

Speaking on the occasion, Alok Duggal, Director of Nolte India said,“With an increase in the number of people coming back from stints and travels abroad, there has been a high demand for European look and styles as far as the interiors is concerned. People nowadays are also using the kitchen to host parties, have a relaxed cook over and so on. So it’s not surprising to see people asking for state of the art styles, designs and gadgets in their kitchen. This phenomenon lead to Nolte coming up with the concept of a Social Kitchen. This year we have introduced seven new kitchens which were launched at the Salone del Mobile Milano April 2018 which caters to the need of a modern family of cooking, eating and entertaining in the kitchen.”

Manu Chandra, celebrity Chef added “Growing up, I spent a lot of time around my mother in the kitchen, trying to understand flavours, techniques and also do my homework while she cooked. The Kitchen has to be one of my fondest places to spend time in, as a child. It is but obvious that the kitchen would graduate to becoming the heart of the house with people feeding, cooking and entertaining in this space.”

Mr Sachin Chaudhary owner of the franchise in Jaipursaid, “We get people from across the globe who fall in love with the city and stay back, we also have people from Jaipur who are well travelled come back asking for an internationally branded kitchen which is aesthetic and functional at the same time. With the latest design of Nolte, we will very easily be ready for the future, ready to cater to the needs our customers here.”

The Nolte kitchen in Jaipur will showcase kitchens with some of the latest global styles,with state of the art appliances and will be ready to be introduced to every new family setting up a home and every family looking to upgrade.

Address –Nolte ,Sumanglam, New Atish Market, near Gate Number- 1, S-13, Mansarovar, Jaipur – 302020