Pega Champions Employee Welfare in The Face of COVID-19

Pega continues with its hiring activities as usual despite the ongoing health pandemic which has caused a massive dent to the global economy. The entire hiring and onboarding has taken a virtual mode with all the activities such as interviews, inductions etc.being conducted digitally.

Pega was one of the first organizations to announce remote working back in March and to ensure business continuity, a massive logistical exercise was undertaken where desktops and laptops along with new joining kits for the new employees were delivered at their doorsteps to ensure work goes on as usual.

To cope with the situation, Pega has undertakenseveral initiatives aimed towards thewelfare of its employees and their families. As a result, the organization has observed a spike in the productivity levels owing to the growing employee satisfaction levels.Along with the above steps, internally, Pegahas introduced initiatives to support employees whose spouses have lost employment/ business has been affected by COVID situation.

The employee welfare activities such as Employee Assistance Program- a helpline to assist employees and their families on mental health, productivity, finances and several other issues has received a great response. Additionally, all the Pega employees have been provided with a one year free subscription of Headspace- a mental wellness and meditation app. This helps employees to keep themselves stress free and resulted in increased employee engagement and efficiency. Regular sessions on virtual inclusiveness and best practices on remote working are also being conducted to help employees adapt to this ‘new normal’.

“The year has been a litmus test for leadership and has seen a tremendous change in approaches to technology, leadership styles and work-life preferences. Our employees’ safety is of paramount importance for us and our decisioning will be centred around it and the business requirements that might ensue,”said Suman Reddy, MD Pegasystems, India.