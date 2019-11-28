Plaza Premium Lounge, celebrated cake mixing ceremony at the IGI Airport

Plaza Premium Lounge, the world’s biggest independent airport lounge network celebrated cake mixing ceremony at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi on 13th Nov. Exotic fragrance of cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves engulfed the lounge as the Head Chef and the management of Plaza Premium Group rolled up their sleeves to be a part of the delightful ceremony. The blend is used to prepare the perfect Christmas cake under the nourishing hands of the Head Chef. The occasion was graced by the presence of Mr. Mohan Limbu, Regional General Manager, Plaza Premium Group, India and station managers of various airline partners of Plaza Premium at Delhi Airport.

A mixture of the ingredients is hand cleaned, chopped and then soaked for 40 days in the alcohol inside a dark room. Then it is baked with a rich buttery batter and baked into an aromatic cake. Usually, the recipe of cake changes from community to community. The Christmas cake is aged and alcohol is added in it as a preservative. It is also believed that alcohol adds warmth to the cake for the winter and if kept year long alcohol soaked fruit brings good luck.

“The cake mixing ceremony is a family and friends’ affair to usher in the blessed season and Christmas spirit. Taking a cue at Plaza premium lounge, every year we get together with our team and guests to soak the Christmas Cake ingredients: Dried fruits, fragrant spices with ‘the spirit of the season’ – the rum and brandy. The cake will be baked with love and served to the esteemed guest during Christmas” says Chef Ankit Mangla, Plaza Premium Group, India

This magical mixture was then packed in airtight bags to mature and release all its aromas and taste to be finally metamorphosed into an irresistible Christmas cake. The fun and frolic of the Cake Mixing Ceremony at Delhi was an apt way to ring in the festival season and soak in the spirit of Christmas.

A ritual that can be traced back to the 17th century Cake Mixing used to mark the advent of the harvesting season. Freshly harvested fruits and nuts were used in the Cake Mixing. Wishes were made for the New Year and the mix was actually saved for the next year as a harbinger of good fortune and a fruitful harvest the next year also.