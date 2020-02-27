Round-Table Discussion on“Overcoming Challenges in Aerospace and Defense sectors at Hyderabad”

Indo – American Chamber of Commerce(IACC) AP & TS to host a Round-Table Discussion on “Overcoming Challenges in Aerospace and Defense sectors for sustainable Business growth at Hyderabad” on 28th February 2020 at Novotel Hotel Airport, Hyderabad. The Roundtable Discussion is supported by GMR AEROSPACE & INDUSTRIAL PARK, disclosed Mr Shrikanth Badiga, Chairman of the IACC.

IACC AP & TS under its Aerospace and Defence Committee is headed by Mr. Sourabh Jain, Vice President & Head Leasing – Aerospace, Industrial & Warehousing Airport Land Development, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd is organizing this focused discussion with MD/ Directors/ CEO/CFO of Aerospace and Defence Companies and other Stakeholders.

The objective of the program, Mr. Vijaya Sai Meka, Senior Vice Chairman, IACC AP & TS, is to highlight the challenges and to discuss the solutions for the sustainable business growth of Aerospace and Defence sectors at Hyderabad.

Dr. Ramkumar Rudrabhatla, Vice Chairman, IACC AP & TS mentioned that the program will be addressed by the eminent leaders from State Government, Industry leaders and other stakeholders.