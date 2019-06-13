Bengaluru, June 13, 2019: With Cricket World Cup fever on the rise, ardent fans of the sport are bucking up for the biggest match on 16th June between India and Pakistan. While most people in India get together at homes, restaurants, clubs or even the streets to catch the action live, RentoMojo—India’s leading rental solution and lifestyle subscription company—is offering one lucky winner and 10 of his/her friends a chance to watch the nail-biting Indo-Pak match on a big, exclusive screen at a Smaaash arena near them.

RentoMojo has devised a simple and exciting social media contest called, ‘Sabse Bada Match, Sabse Badi Screen’ for the cricket fans in India. Participants are required to tag up to 10 of their friends on RentoMojo’s campaign post on Facebook / Instagram , and a lucky winner gets a chance to enjoy the much-anticipated Indo-Pak match at Smaaash. The package includes a special screening of the match on a big screen, food and beverage on the house, 10 free games, and exciting goodies for the winner and his/her chosen group of 10 friends at Smaaash on the match day.

Cricket is no less than an emotion or a festival in India, especially a game with Pakistan that takes people off work to cheer and jeer along with friends and family. RentoMojo believes in offering unique experiences to its customers and audiences and ‘Sabse Bada Match, Sabse Badi Screen’ is all about bringing friends, cricket, food, and a big screen—all under one roof. This unique experience is being offered in association with Smaaash through a one-time brand partnership.

The contest ends on 14th June 2019.