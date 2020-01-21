ShopClues Announces ‘GR8EST Birthdaybash “Anniversary Sale with upto 80% off| ShopClues

ShopClues, the preferred platform for buyers and sellers in Tier II/III/IV cities has announced its 8th Anniversary Sale starting from January 20th to January 26th, 2020. Exclusive deals and massive discounts will be available on products across popular categories like Fashion & Lifestyle, Mobile Phones, Electronics & Accessories, Home & Kitchen and even on its exclusive labels – Meia, Digimate and Homeberry.

The anniversary sale that annually attracts millions of shoppers from across the country has this year also created many special offers, at the 8th Anniversary Sale christened as the “GR8EST Birthday bash”, consumers can look forward to lowest price deals for 7 days, Free ki Sale where consumers can buy products across all categories at Rs 8 only, Rush Hours Sale, Gone in 80 mins and many more exciting offers. Also, 7 days of the anniversary sale bring 7 offers designed to delight the value shopper which include offers with flat 88% off, the Crazy Combo Sale, surprise gifts, free delivery, etc. As the sale ends on the Republic Day i.e. January 26th with a flourish, the consumers will enjoy Special 26 Offer where heavy discounts will be provided on 26 different products.

ShopClues has also come up with a Birthday jingle much like the Happy Birthday song that is being played out on prominent digital properties.

“We are delighted to announce our 8th Birthday Bash. In the last 8 years, ShopClues has sought to create options for the value-seeking customers and this year, we have been able to bring together 7 lakh sellers who have incredible deals on offer. Each day, there are fabulous deals to look forward to and we hope our customer base of 6 crore plus find something they like, “said Radhika Ghai, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder, ShopClues.

From surprise return gifts to exciting mid-night sales, and even a flat 88% off on some products, each day of the ShopClues GR8EST Birthday bash has something new for everybody to look forward to!