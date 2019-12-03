Tablez brings international fashion brand DESIGUAL to India

Tablez, the leading organised retail group, is bringing to India the acclaimed Spanish fashion brand, Desigual. The brand was launched in 1984 in Barcelona with a very clear premise: “to dress people, not bodies”. The Desigual essence is characterised by its individuality and the unique character of its creations, which are always different and designed to authentically dress anyone who wants to be 100% themselves and show their most creative side. Desigual is Mediterranean, and this is where their inspiration comes from. This lifestyle is their language and it is conveyed through their designs, stores and communication. The brand believes in feeling comfortable in your skin, loving yourself, being present in the here and now, and feeling alive.

While Desigual will be introduced first in the online space through Myntra, Tablez plans to open its exclusive outlets across multiple locations in the country by 2020. The first phase of the brand’s expansion will see the opening of 6 stores in Metro cities, while the Tier-2 cities will have the brand introduction in the second phase.

Ahead of the online introduction, Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez, said, “At Tablez, it gives us immense pleasure to bring the international fashion brand Desigual to India. The brand’s clothing exudes a character that is unique, which helps people express themselves and be the most authentic. Desigual’s characteristic vibrant designs with a flamboyant splash of colours has a huge potential in the Indian market.”

“Desigual will be available online through our partner –– Myntra, which has a large e-consumer base. This will offer our Indian buyers an effortless accessibility to contemporary international fashion and trends. Exclusive Desigual outlets will launch in India in the first quarter of 2020, he added.

Jordi Balsells, VP of Asia Pacific, the Americas and CEEMEA said, “India is a market whose values are very similar to Desigual’s. It’s also a young market that is growing and displays great potential. We believe very strongly in India’s potential in the coming years”.

Desigual enables a bold and beautiful fashion statement, with its unique designs and bright hues, sure to be a popular hit with the Indian fashion palate. The brand offers clothing for women, men, and children segments –– as well as a collection of unique accessories. Desigual is present in nearly 90 countries through 10 sales channels, over 500 branded stores and six product categories: Woman, Man, Kids, Accessories, Shoes and Sport.