Tata Projects on Construction resumption activity

“Construction industry is the second largest employer in India after the agricultural sector and therefore remains important since millions of households remain dependent on it. However, the recent onslaught of Covid 19 has bought about new challenges which needs to be overcome, especially in a manpower intensive industry such as construction.

As one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India, we are confident about overcoming this new challenge through emphasis on technological solutions and other proactive precautionary measures. We have redrawn our project execution strategies to ensure minimal workforce interaction at various project sites.

Meetings will be conducted digitally and instructions thereafter communicated to the on-site workforce through phones or other devices. Workers shall be thoroughly sanitized every day and provided face masks and other protective gear. In addition, medical professionals will be deployed to project sites to screen workers on a regular basis. All project sites will be thoroughly sanitized to ensure that it remains a safe place for our workers to execute their tasks safely.

Most importantly workers shall be counselled about the need for maintaining social distancing while providing them tips or instructions to ensure their well-being in these times.

Workers are our most important asset and therefore after the current restrictions are eased in the construction sector, we will be closely monitoring the situation while taking all the above mentioned initiatives to safeguard their health and well-being.”