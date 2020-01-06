The Deltin Daman welcomes 2020 with Anusha Mani

This New Years’ Eve was an exciting event at one of India’s luxury resorts, The Deltin Daman. The night was an enthralling experience for the guests as they immersed themselves in the live performances. The guests witnessed two exciting events being held simultaneously at The Deltin. The party at the poolside was an amazing encounter with Shubholina band performing live along with the International dancers. Meanwhile, at the Grandice Banquet Hall, people were all engrossed into the astounding performance by DJ Harry, followed by Bollywood singer Anusha Mani.

On 31st December mid-night, the New Year was welcomed with a cheerful toast to the past year and the year ahead by Television actor Shakti Arora along with Mr. Hardik Dhebar (CFO), General Manager Mr. Akarsh Mathur and team. The New Years’ Eve Party was a night full of excitement and left everyone with a lifelong cherishing memory.

The yearend celebrations also included a splendid variety of live counters, delectable cuisines like Indian, Chinese, Italian, etc. and unlimited beverages.

The Deltin Daman was lit with beautiful lights and happy faces who rejoiced every minute as they walked into the 2020.