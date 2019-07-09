The prestigious two-day National Workshop on Accreditation

The two-day National Workshop on “Accreditation, Quality Improvement and Ranking in Higher Education – Road Map Ahead”, jointly hosted by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE); Commissioner of Collegiate Education (CCE), Telangana and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abiyan (RUSA); was formally inaugurated by the Chief Guest Sri. G. Jagadish Reddy, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Govt. of Telangana; on Monday at Hotel Abode, Lakdikapul. Also present on the occasion were Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member, NITI AAYOG, Govt. of India; Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy, IAS, Secretary, Department of Education, Govt. of Telangana; Shri Navin Mittal, IAS, Commissioner of Technical Education & Collegiate Education, Govt. of Telangana; Prof. T. Papi Reddy, Chairman, TSCHE, Hyderabad; Prof. R. Limbadri, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE, Hyderabad and Prof. V. Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE, Hyderabad.

The prestigious Workshop brought together policy makers, educational administrators and distinguished experts from leading institutions to deliberate and work out future approaches and strategies to enhance quality and also move towards accreditation of institutions in the Higher Education field in the State of Telangana. Over the two-day experts will deliberate on various topics including Accreditation & Quality initiatives – Perspectives of Policy Makers and Government; State Higher Education Councils and Accreditation – Way forward; Experience sharing of Best Accredited Colleges and presentations; Experience sharing of Best Accredited Colleges and presentations; Implementation of Technology Interventions in Higher Education; Internationalisation and reputation management of Higher Education – Road Map Ahead; University Impact on Society and SDG’s; Round Table on Accreditation, Quality, Improvement and Ranking in Higher Education – Road Map Ahead. There will be a discussion on IT in Higher Education, with Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, IT & C Dept., Govt. of Telangana, participating, the other speaker in the session is Prof. N.V. Ramana Rao, Director, National Institute of Technology, Warangal.

The eminent speakers at the Workshop include Sri Navin Mittal, IAS, Commissioner of Technical Education & Collegiate Education, Govt. of Telangana; Prof. R. Limbadri, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE, Hyderabad; Prof. V. Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE, Hyderabad; Mrs. Dawn Skidmore, Accreditation Manager, Heriot-Watt University, UK; Prof. Latha Pillai, Senior Adviser, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bangalore; Prof. S.A Kori, Executive Director & Member Secretary, Karnataka State Higher Education Council, Bangalore; Dr. Devender S. Kawday, Deputy Adviser, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bangalore; Prof. S. Varadarajan, Secretary, Andhra Pradesh State Higher Education Council, Guntur; Dr. N. Srinivasa Rao, Secretary, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad; Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Dean, Faculty of Technology, Osmania University, Hyderabad; Prof. Ravinder Barn, Senior Fellow, Higher Education Academy (HEA), UK; Dr. Sister Alphonsa Vattoly, Former Principal, St.Francis College for Women, Hyderabad; Prof. C. Venugopal Rao, Directorate of Academic Audit, Osmania University, Hyderabad; Prof. R. Nageswar Rao, Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell, (IQAC), Osmania University, Hyderabad; Dr. G. Srinivas, Joint Secretary, UGC- SERO (Southern Eastern Regional Office), Hyderabad; Prof. S.Ramachandram, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University, Hyderabad; S. Philip Samuel Babu, Head of Higher Education, SAP Education, SAP India Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Michael Lubacz, Brand Director & General Manager, (Europe & Middle East), Times Higher Education, Singapore; Mr. Ritin Malhotra, Regional Director (South Asia) Times Higher Education, Singapore; Prof. Mona Khare, Professor and Head, National University of Educational Planning and Administration (NUEPA), New Delhi and Dr. D.N. Rao, President, VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology, Hyderabad.

The Valedictory session on Tuesday will have Guests of Honour Prof. (Mrs) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi; Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy, IAS, Secretary to Government, Education Department, Govt. of Telangana; Dr. R S Praveen Kumar, IPS, Secretary. TSWREI Society & TTSWREI Society, Hyderabad; Sri Navin Mittal, IAS, Commissioner of Technical Education & Collegiate Education, Govt. of Telangana; Prof. G. Gopal Reddy, Member, University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi; Prof. T. Papi Reddy, Chairman, TSCHE, Hyderabad; Prof. R. Limbadri, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE, Hyderabad and Prof. V. Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE, Hyderabad.