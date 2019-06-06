Tree Plantation drive – World Environment Day – 5th June 2019

On World Environment day, senior doctors & nurses of BLK Super Speciality Hospital volunteered a tree plantation drive where they planted over 100 saplings in the vicinity of the hospital in West Delhi region. This was a small yet an important step towards creating a greener healthier environment.

On this occasion, Dr Sanjay Mehta, Head – Medical Services, BLK Super Speciality Hospital who was a part of the plantation drive expressed, “For a healthy environment, Air Pollution needs to be checked and controlled. As a responsible citizen everybody should contribute in reducing health hazards caused by different kinds of pollution. We feel humbled in taking such small steps which will help in improving the air around us”.