Vikas Gupta, Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pande Promote Altbalaji’s Class of 2020 in Delhi

February, the month full of love & crushes, romance & roses. Leading Indian digital platform ALTBalaji, with the launch of ‘Class of 2020’, is leaving no stone unturned in taking viewers back to their high school days with its sassy tale of love, adoration, competition and friendship. Featuring actors Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pande in lead roles, this coming-of-age teenage drama not only showcases the happy and carefree side of a student’s life but also deals with their complexities in a very mature manner. Both the actors were seen spending some quality time in Delhi with the media, addressing their queries and later visited I.T.S College and Himcom Media Institute and interacted with the students there.

Class of 2020 is an enthralling journey of a bunch of students who are on their separate paths of life and the story explores how they define their choices, how convoluted their life is and how they deal with it. It is a gamut of confusions and perplexities, love and desire, choices and dilemmas mixed with an ensemble of grey characters who perfectly depict the confused state of today’s millennials. Meet the latest batch of teenagers in ALTBalaji upcoming youth-based school drama filled with love, dosti and lots more. With an IMDb rating of 9.1/10, the web-series in a very short span of time has already created a huge fan base for itself. With 20 episodes currently streaming on ALTBalaji out of 30, the web series already received 32+MN views across media platforms. Further episodes will be dropped on 24th Feb with fresh drama and excitement leading to season finale.

Vikas Gupta on the success of the web-series said, “I am glad that both Rohan and Chetna agreed to do the show which was completely out of the box. Class of 2020 is a very edgy representation of the youth which is being liked by the audience and we are very happy about it. It is said that the Director is the captain of the ship and I found the right captain in Aarambhh M Sinha. The kind of hard work he has put into the show and the kind of aesthetics you see, it is because of him.”

Speaking about the series and his Delhi visit, Rohan Mehra quipped, “Coming back to Delhi feels so refreshing. I am glad that Class of 2020 gave me this opportunity to give the city another visit. In the web-series, the audience will see me in a completely new avatar as I am breaking my good-boy image which they know me for. I am playing the character of Ibrahim, a bad boy with a good heart. The show made us relive our school days all over again and I hope it will give you the same experience.”

Excited about the launch, Chetna Pande shares, “Being born and brought up in North India, coming to Delhi makes me feel closer to home. I always loved this city for its vibe and of course street food. After working so hard for the web-series for months, I think this visit came across as a treat. We all have been shooting for Class of 2020 from the past 6 months and it has finally all come together. I am playing the character of Priyanka in the show who is a studious girl. Shooting for the web-series brought back those exam horrors as I was petrified of appearing for exams and the pressure which comes with it. I hope we will be successful in entertaining you with our efforts and hard work.”

Class of 2020, is a transitioning young show, a spin-off of the web series Class of 2017. The show also features popular and talented actors like Nibedita Pal, Jatin Suri, Nausheen Ali Sardar, Rushad Rana, Alam Khan, Pallavi Mukherjee, Mazhar Khan, Joyita Chatterjee amongst others. Adding to the ensemble cast, a cameo by none other than Karan Kundrra and Anshuman Malhotra awaits viewers which will take the web-series a notch higher. So fasten your seat belts and get ready to relive the roller coaster life that Class of 2020 is.