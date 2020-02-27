Why we love casino movies in India

Bollywood is one of the biggest film industries in India and Hindi Movies are the primary source of entertainment across India. Friday is considered as the biggest day in this industry as the newly released hit the screen. We are the true lovers of the Hindi movies as these films are filled with action, drama, and songs. Besides, regular movies, we also love gambling films as these are thrilling us.

We do love to spend time with friends, watching action, love, and gambling movies. Moreover, we also like to have a perfect weekend with friends at movie theaters and casinos. When we think about top casino movies in India then the iconic casino-theme movie – “Gambler” appears in our mind. This was the era of the legendary actor – Dev Anand. The movie was produced in the year 1971 and won the heart of gaming movie lovers. The movie’s theme was based on the casino gaming industry and it inspired Bollywood to deliver many more gambling-themed movies. If you are looking for the list of best movies, here is a good reference – Captains favourite Bollywood casino movies – here you will get the list of the top five casino movies.

Everyone in India loves movies. The success rate of suspense and gambling movies are considered as high after love movies. We love the casino movies as the screenplay and actors attract our attention and we stick to our chairs to see the nail-biting finish. Here are the reasons why we love casino movies:

Rich Indian: We dream every day to be rich and to achieve financial freedom. Casino themed movies attention our minds due to our passion for money. Another important thing that attracts our minds is the lifestyle of the rich people in the movies. The rich appearance of the movie characters mesmerizes us. Even after decades, we still remember Dev Anand, who played a rich person’s character in many iconic movies like Gambler and Jewel Thief.

Suspense: It is the major source of entertainment for us. The more suspense the more thrilling we will have while enjoying the movies with friends and family members. The casino-themed movies are filled with suspense sequences, no doubt in that. We love the movies as the suspense in the story and characters take us to another world where we hardly do try to come into the real world.

Tricks: Gambling involves many tricks. We can win casino games by observing and following the tricks. The casino movies are filled with many tricks that very useful. If you would like to learn some tricks, then you must watch Bollywood casino movies. We need to know that these tricks were performed for entertainment only. Applying these in the real casino game could be a costly affair for us.

Gambling Stories: The gambling movies come with a good storyline. We find the story is the life-line for the movies. Even with the poor star cast and low budget, the gaming-themed movies could be a big blockbuster in Bollywood. We love movies because of the stories and in the case of gambling movies, we are more particular about the stories. The films Gambler, Teen Pati, Jannat, etc. were more successful due to the storyline.

If you are planning to spend time at the casino with your friends at the weekend make sure that you watch the best casino movies of Bollywood.