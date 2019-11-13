Willpower Harris to organise the Willpower Entrepreneur Summit 2019

New Delhi: International best-selling author, entrepreneur and humanitarian, Willpower Harris is coming to New Delhi to organise the Willpower Entrepreneur Summit 2019 at Taj Mansingh on 24th November 2019. The Summit has been designed and engineered by Willpower Harris in order to catapult the growth of entrepreneurs at every level. Entrepreneurs work in teams along with the assistance of Willpower Harris himself. Based on their existing position they’ll either launch a new plan for expansion or improve upon an existing plan which leads to reaching massive income.

Willpower Harris is the international best-selling author of Willpower Now and Power Prospecting. As Managing Director of Willpower Consultation, his firm specializes in strategic sales training and management consultation. Willpower Harris’ professional background includes working for Zig Ziglar and Motorola as the Director of Global Sales Training. His personal background includes creating the Willpower Humanitarian Foundation; leading humanitarian efforts for women empowerment, child education and poverty.

Years of difficulty and roadblocks are eliminated based on attending the Willpower Entrepreneur Summit. The open structured format allows for Q&A and direct knowledge from the world’s premium Global Entrepreneur Coach, Willpower Harris. All Summit attendees complete a business profile for use in grouping them with like-minded Entrepreneurs. For this reason, it is advised that attendees register for the event at least one week prior to the event. Early registration ensures maximum returns on the day. If you the attendees are not fully satisfied with the event by lunch time, a full refund of their admission price will be issued during the lunch break.

The event is divided into four phases : Know, Grow, Go and Expand. During the event, the summit attendees will acquire information on various topics such as ‘10x your company revenue’, ‘Proven strategy that won’t fail’, even during recession, , ‘Zero turnover of staff’ and Go from SMB to BIG.

“It is an honour to be here in the Capital sharing my knowledge with budding entrepreneurs. I can assure the attendees shall not return home disappointed, instead shall find new ways to increase their revenue and come up with dynamic strategies,” said Willpower Harris.

During the event the attendees shall be assigned to a Willpower Team member called a Chief Supporting Officer (CSO). The CSO is the first point of contact and will assist the attendee with completion of exercises throughout the day. Willpower Harris combines USA and global best practices into an event format called “The Willpower System.” New ideas and concepts are given birth during the registration period. This unique method for ushering into the program prepares Summit attendees for a day packed with exciting moments.