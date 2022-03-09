Find the best Digital Marketing Courses in London

Digital marketing is the heart of business in modern times, which also makes it a highly competitive field. If you want to be a successful digital marketer, you need to constantly expand your skills and knowledge – a great way to do so is to find a digital marketing course in London.

At London Marketing Academy, you’ll find a variety of CPD accredited digital marketing courses, taught by certified professionals that have mastered various online marketing techniques. Whether you’re looking for individual workshops, an intensive short course, or a full one-year programme, you’ll find it all at London Marketing Academy.

Reach the 1st position on Google with our SEO Course

Instead of hiring a SEO specialist (whose actual knowledge of the current trends might be questionable), become an expert yourself and participate in London Marketing Academy’s SEO course!

From the most important factors and updates of the Google algorithm to developing your own SEO strategy, our digital marketing course in London will teach you how to properly optimise your web page and make use of crucial keywords when creating content for the best results.

Become a Facebook master with the Social Media Course

Social Media have become inseparable with digital marketing nowadays, giving marketers access to massive audiences and presenting never before seen opportunities for growth. From Facebook, to YouTube, to Instagram and so on, social media have become a huge part of our daily lives, but also a huge part of promoting your business.

With our Social Media Course, you’ll learn how to create and manage an effective social media profile on a selection of the most popular platforms, prepare customer personas, and plan advanced marketing campaign strategies using social media channels. After the course, you’ll have a full grasp of your target audience and how to turn visitors into customers.

Grow into a proficient Digital Writer with our Copywriting Course

If you’ve ever dreamed of earning money by simply typing letters on your keyboard, our Copywriting Course will allow you to do just that! Copywriting is all about creating engaging and interesting content that speaks to your audience and gets you their attention. Using the techniques you’ll learn at this digital marketing course in London, you’ll be able to build an audience and sell products using just your words!

The course includes a variety of subjects, from writing headlines that stand out in times of clickbait and Internet noise to implementing storytelling in marketing texts. You’ll learn how to plan your content, how to structure it to keep the readers’ attention, and how to measure the effectiveness of your texts – all the tools necessary to start earning revenue with your words.

Master data segmentation and analysis with the Google Analytics Course

Those who don’t know how to make the most out of Google Analytics struggle with finding bottlenecks and improvements to their websites and businesses. Those who know how to use Google Analytics can measure and manage a variety of important factors and indicators, giving you essential information about your website, your visitors, and what needs to be improved for the best results.

With our Google Analytics course, you’ll find out how to make the most out of what Google Analytics gives you – from micro and macro conversions to modeling your own digital marketing measurements.

Beat your competition with our Google Ads Course

Effective outreach is the key to growing your audience and increasing company profits – but what’s the best way to get to new customers?

Since Google is the most used search engine in the world, and YouTube the most popular video sharing website, it’s only natural for Google Ads to be the place you want to advertise your product or service at. Even though it’s a complex system, our Google Ads course will make you a master of digital campaigns in no time!