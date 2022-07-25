3ds Max course – why it’s worth it?

The additional courses and industry materials are required to improve skills and expand knowledge. Tools are vital in graphics design, as they allow creating visualizations and other needed projects. Autodesk 3ds Max software stands out in this field. It is one of the most popular graphics software among architects and interior designers.

3ds Max characteristics

3ds Max is a rendering and 3D modelling software, mostly used by graphic designers to create virtual worlds in games and various animations. It allows them to create flashy scenes for visualization and match a variety of characters to them. The other group using 3ds Max on a daily basis are architects and interior designers, who prepare visualizations of spaces, high-quality 3D animations and renderings. It should be pointed out that this graphics tool supports rendering modules, such as Arnold, V-Ray, Iray and Mental Ray. What is more, when using them daily to create visualizations, it can be connected with various models, e.g., Revit, Fusion 360, Unreal, Inventor, Stingray, Unity and SketchUp. 3ds Max also has a single-user license as well as a multi-user license, lasting for one, two or three years. The choice of suitable option is individual and depends on the user’s preferences.

5 reasons to choose 3ds Max course

If you are an architect or you want to improve your graphic design skills, you should sign up for 3ds Max course. This graphics tool’s main advantages are:

compatibility with many rendering engines, e.g., Corona, and 3D editors, e.g., Revit, AutoCad, ArchiCad or Sketchup,

possibility of creating complex 3D models,

accuracy of visualizations,

fast and effective work,

possibility of accomplishing various projects in your daily work.

Where can you sign up for 3ds Max?

3ds max course is organized by VizAcademy and provides a seven-week-long training full of extensive knowledge of experienced professionals and practical exercises. This course for architects will develop your skills in the following aspects:

3D modelling of complex interior and exterior spaces, the architecture of buildings or other special objects,

creating interior and exterior illumination,

proper selection of materials for the interior,

creating post-production, i.e., 360 panorama and 3D projection.

In addition, Vizacademy issues a certificate confirming the skills acquired during the seven-week course.

3ds Max course – summary

There is no doubt that it is worth choosing 3ds Max course in order to work on both professional and easy-to-use software. This graphics tool allows you to create innovative characters as well as realistic visualizations for architectural projects, and then render them into 3D format. Check it out yourself! It is particularly worthwhile to consider the offer of the course for architectures organized by Vizacademy.