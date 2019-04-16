The singular Sonakshi Sinha sizzles on the first digital cover of iDiva

iDiva, a category-leading online lifestyle destination for Indian women, has featured one of the most resilient and bankable star in Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha on its inaugural digital cover. Much like its content, iDiva’s first digital cover challenges conventions, provokes thought and encourages new-age audiences to upgrade their reading choices from traditional platforms to a digital-first one.

Sonakshi Sinha acknowledged the importance of a digital readership and social media presence, saying, “It is important to understand that with the bad, comes the good and it is always better to focus on the good. Social media has its advantages and disadvantages but, mostly, it gives me direct access to my fans.”

Angad Bhatia, COO – Indiatimes Lifestyle Network & Founder – iDiva said, “There couldn’t have been a better way to bridge the gap between magazines and the digital medium”, adding, “There’s an exciting line-up for the coming months, including the current generation’s most influential personalities in their brutally-honest avatars. We’re looking to empower new-age audiences with content that celebrates India’s most prestigious tastemakers.”

Ambika Muttoo, Editor-In-Chief – iDiva emphasizes the need to “leverage the kind of opinion that traditional mediums introduced to readers years ago, just in a different, more accessible form”. “Working with Sonakshi was great because we’ve addressed everything from female actors being friends with each other to trolling on social media – nothing was off the table,” she adds.

Digital covers have been capturing the collective imagination of the global audience, and bridging the gap between the charm and power of print publications and the ever-evolving, tangible essence of digital platforms. Indiatimes Lifestyle Network (ILN) has been riding this wave in publishing, addressing changing media landscapes with its digital covers and reintroducing longstanding cultural institutions and iconic personalities every month.