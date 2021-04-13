

Protection against ionizing radiation consists of a set of organizational and technical measures. It is carried out by shielding radiation sources to remove radiation sources from workplaces or reduce the exposure time.

Organizational measures include:

selection of radionuclides with a shorter half-life;

the use of measuring instruments of greater accuracy:

briefings indicating the procedure and rules for carrying out work to ensure safety;

the use of special storage facilities for radioactive substances;

Medical control over the state of health of workers. Technical protection measures consist of shielding radiation sources or workplaces, which can reduce exposure at the workplace to a specified value.

Possible Materials Used for Effective Nuclear Shielding

Alpha particles have a short path length, so a layer of air of a few centimeters, clothing, rubber gloves are sufficient protection.

For protection against beta radiation, materials with a low atomic weight (plexiglass, aluminum) are used.

To protect against high-energy beta radiation, lead screens are sheathed with these materials, since when beta particles pass through the substance, bremsstrahlung radiation occurs in the form of X-rays.

Materials best absorb gamma rays and X-rays with a high atomic number and high density (lead, tungsten). Other materials are also used: steel, iron, concrete, cast iron, brick, etc.

In this case, the less the atomic mass of the screen material and the lower the density of the protective material, the greater the screen’s thickness.

Protective screens can be stationary, mobile, desktop, collapsible.

Exhaust ventilation can be used as a technical protection measure.

Personal protective equipment against alpha and beta radiation are individual protective suits, insulating gas masks.

Personal protective equipment against ionizing radiation

To protect a person from internal nuclear radiation when radioisotopes enter the body with inhaled air, workers can use respirators (to protect against radioactive dust), gas masks (to protect against radioactive gases).

When working with radioactive isotopes, gowns, overalls, semi-overalls made of unpainted cotton fabric, and cotton hats are essential as the main workwear.

If there is a danger of significant contamination of the room with radioactive isotopes, a film (oversleeves, trousers, apron, dressing gown, suit) is worn over cotton clothing, covering the entire body or places of possible most significant contamination.

As materials for film clothing, plastics, rubber, and other materials are used that are easily cleaned of radioactive contamination. When using film clothing, its design provides for forced air supply under the suit and oversleeves.

When working with radioactive isotopes of high activity, gloves made of rubber impregnated with lead shielding are used.

At high levels of radioactive contamination, pneumosuits made of plastic materials with the forced supply of clean air under the suit are good examples.

To protect the eyes, use goggles with glasses containing tungsten phosphate or lead. When working with alpha and beta drugs, plexiglass shields are used to protect the face and eyes.

Workers can also wear film shoes or shoe covers. These covers on their feet are removed when leaving the contaminated area.