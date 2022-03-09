Pros and Cons of an FTP Service

FTP (File Transfer Protocol) is one of the more common methods of sharing files in any type of computing environment. It allows users to transfer, move and rename files between directories on the same or different computers over a network connection. There are numerous reasons you may want to use FTP for file sharing purposes, but the most common reason would be uploading and downloading large quantities of data.

What are the Drawbacks to Using an FTP Server?

The main drawback of any FTP service is the lack of security. FTP is a very insecure protocol, and it is only designed to send data between two connections to a remote server. If you need to share large amounts of data with your employees, customers, or business partners, then you should definitely go for an FTP service that incorporates strong security features to protect the integrity of your data.

What are the Advantages of Using an FTP Server?

There are many advantages of using an FTP server, as detailed below:

Control

A benefit of using an FTP server is the level of control administrators have over who has access. Users who already have access to the FTP server can always gain access to an account by logging in. Users who are not administrators are unable to log in as administrator, which gives you full control over who has access to your FTP server and what they can do on it. In addition, if you decide to use a password-protected FTP service, you will be able to restrict your users from accessing certain parts of your server but still allow them full access when they log in using their correct username and password.

P2P Sharing

Another advantage is the P2P (peer-to-peer) sharing capabilities. An FTP server is usually accessible by everyone in the network. This means that users can easily and quickly share files, folders, or clients with their friends and colleagues.

Increased Speed

FTP is an extremely fast service that allows you to transfer files at maximum speeds. In most cases, you can use FTP to upload and download large amounts of data faster than through a web interface or a file manager.

File Sharing among Workgroups

FTP also allows you to transfer files from network to network and between Internet computers. This feature, which is called file sharing among workgroups, means that all users on the same workgroup can access each other’s personal files.

Security

It is possible to improve the security of using FTP service. Users can always connect to an FTP server from anywhere, but by using firewalls, you can restrict access to the FTP port and make it inaccessible from the Internet. If you decide to use FTPS (an SSL-based FTP service), then your data will be encrypted before entering the network. You can also use a VPN service to encrypt all of your Internet data so that it cannot be intercepted when you log in or download sensitive data from your FTP server.

The main strength of using FTP is the speed at which you can transfer files. If you need to share data across multiple users and networks, then FTP is an ideal choice.

In addition, if you are looking for an FTP service with a high level of security protection, then it is also possible to locate a secure FTP service that suits your needs.