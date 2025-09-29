Isa Logistics Accelerates Green Mobility Initiatives Amidst India’s EV Boom

Strategic Electric Fleet Integration Reinforces Reliable, Sustainable Transport

National, September 29, 2025 — Isa Logistics today unveiled its landmark electric vehicle integration program, affirming the company’s dedication to pioneering sustainable mobility in India’s rapidly evolving logistics landscape. As the nation’s commercial EV market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 40 percent through 2030, thanks to supportive policy measures and advances in battery technology, Isa Logistics is seizing this moment to future-proof its operations and deliver unmatched reliability across every mile.

This initiative builds on recent Goods and Services Tax reforms that have reduced duties on electric vehicles and components, making greener fleets more accessible than ever before. Coupled with the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME II) incentive scheme and an expanding charging-station network—now exceeding 2,500 public points nationwide—India is laying the groundwork for a logistics revolution. Isa Logistics has meticulously mapped these developments to sequence its phased EV deployment, ensuring the first tranche of electric light-duty vans and last-mile delivery vehicles achieves optimal range and turnaround times.

For over two decades, Isa Logistics has earned its reputation through robust inland transport solutions, operating a core fleet of 126 company-owned trailers alongside more than 50 units managed through strategic aggregator partnerships. Our seasoned Transport Team leverages intelligent tracking systems to monitor cargo movements in real time, guaranteeing on-time deliveries regardless of terrain or distance. By integrating electric vehicles into this proven framework, Isa Logistics will not only sustain its hallmark punctuality but also reduce fuel dependencies, lower maintenance windows, and strengthen route-planning precision.

Electric vehicle adoption is a strategic business move, delivering measurable cost efficiencies and environmental benefits in equal measure. Fuel expenses for EVs can be up to 60 percent lower than diesel, while maintenance outlays drop significantly due to fewer moving parts and regenerative braking systems. Moreover, switching to electric power aligns seamlessly with India’s clean air objectives, reducing tailpipe emissions by an estimated 1.5 kilograms of CO₂ per kilometer. “At Isa Logistics, we are closely monitoring the evolving landscape of electric vehicles and green transport in India. Integrating EVs into our fleet is not only a step towards environmental responsibility but also a strategic business decision that ensures efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and a sustainable future for our operations,” said Suresh Suvarna K, Director of Transport, Isa Logistics.

“As we usher in this new era of freight mobility, we are exploring AI-driven route optimization” added Suresh Suvarna K. “Our long-term vision extends beyond simply running electric trucks: we aim to develop long term sustainable plan, collaborate with infrastructure partners ,and harness advanced telematics to push logistics performance to new heights. By doing so, Isa Logistics will serve as a catalyst for decarbonizing India’s supply chains while delivering unparalleled service quality.”

Isa Logistics’s electric vehicle program represents more than a fleet upgrade—it embodies a transformative commitment to environmental stewardship and operational excellence. As the company rolls out its EV models over the coming quarters, it will continue refining its sustainability roadmap, forging alliances with charging-network developers, and sharing transparent performance metrics with stakeholders. In embracing green mobility, Isa Logistics is not only meeting today’s transport challenges head-on but also charting a course for a cleaner, more efficient tomorrow.