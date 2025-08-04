Best Crypto and Bitcoin Casinos & Bonuses

Bitcoin casino sites are rising in popularity thanks to their zero transaction fees, fast withdrawals and a massive range of games and bonuses. It comes as no surprise that an increasing number of gamblers are seeking bitcoin casino sites to sign up to.

Knowing which are the best bitcoin and crypto casino sites on the market can be daunting and expensive. You don’t have to look too hard though. These are the best bitcoin casino sites currently available on the market.

Top 10 Crypto & Bitcoin Casinos

Empire.io: Get 20% cashback over the next 7 days. BC.Game: Claim up to 270% bonus on your first deposit Bitcoincasino.io: Register for a 100% bonus of up to 0.2 BTC Fortune Jack: Claim a 110% deposit bonus + 250 free spins when you deposit 1 mBTC+ JustBit Casino: Earn back 45% cashback on your net losses + 30 free spins EmuCasino: Claim a 100% match deposit bonus up to 0.005 BTC CryptoWild Casino: Sign up today to claim a 150% bonus + 150 free spins 7Bit Casino: Register for a 100% match deposit bonus of up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins Mbit Casino: Join Mbit Casino to claim a 110% bonus of up to 1 BTC + 300 free spins BitStarz Casino: Claim a 100% deposit bonus up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins

Empire.io promises that the future of gaming is here and it touts itself as the ‘number one bitcoin casino’. It is very evident from the get-go why this is. This bitcoin casino promises instant rewards, fast cash-outs and points boosters.

It does not run a sports betting section, but it runs hundreds of casino games, most notably live casino games. Players who want to play against a real-life dealer, have more than 100 various table game options available at their disposal.

All you have to do is to take a seat at a virtual table, place a bet and you are good to go. You can enjoy games such as Live Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat and Live Game Shows. To help you along the way, there is a loyalty scheme designed to reward players with a few perks and rewards.

BC.Game Casino is yet another fully comprehensive online gambling site that marries together both casino and sports betting options. From the moment you land on the site, you are provided with the option to get up to 1 BTC for simply signing up for an account.

This bitcoin casino site offers you the chance to bet on more than 890 sports teams, including Cricket, the NFL and football. It also has a fully-fledged casino section that is brimming with in-house games, live casino games and slots aplenty.

For something a little different, players are invited to try their hand at lotto games, where they can place bets on the results of famous lotteries from around the world.

BitcoinCasino.io injects an element of gamification into your online gambling experience. From the moment you register for an account, you are invited to pick your own avatar. All players are also welcomed with a 100% match deposit bonus up to 0.2 BTC.

This bitcoin casino accepts a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Tether. Cashing out is also a quick and easy affair. At Bitcoincasino.io, you can have your winnings within a matter of hours, if not minutes.

Fortune Jack Casino is a no-fuss yet stylish and classy new bitcoin casino. There is not much fanfare going on here. No vibrant colours, rotating banners or too much fuss. The site has been kept simple enough to make it easy for players to find their way around.

As soon as you land on the site, you are greeted by the welcome package. However, it is the multitude of gaming options that attracts most players. Here, you can find the best RTP slot games, RNG table games, and jackpots.

There is also a live casino section and sports betting section available for players who simply want access to everything. This Bitcoin casino also offers provably fair games, which allows you to double-check the results.

JustBit Casino is a sleek bitcoin casino that offers a solid welcome offer of 45% cashback + 30 free spins to all players.

For players who love to challenge themselves, there are plenty of slots tournaments here, which they can join in order to win a nifty cash prize. There are also plenty of promotions, including cashback deals and reload bonuses to spice things up.

If you are a seasoned gambler, you can rest assured that you will find all staple game favourites as well as software game developers.