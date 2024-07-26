A Cervical Cancer Vaccination drive held at St. Francis College for Women, Begumpet

Hyderabad, 26 July 2024 – In a significant stride towards women’s health and well-being, St. Francis College for Women, Begumpet, organized a cervical cancer vaccination drive today. This vital initiative was conducted in collaboration with the Grace Foundation, the Department of Biochemistry, and the Francis Alumnae Association (FAA), marking a momentous day for the college community.

The vaccination drive saw an impressive turnout of students, faculty, and staff, who came together to take a proactive step in safeguarding their health. The event was presided over with a compelling awareness session held on July 19, 2024, led by Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Clinical Director of Surgical Oncology. His insightful presentation enlightened the students about cervical cancer, its prevention, and the importance of early vaccination.

The event was graced by distinguished guests including Dr. Uma Joseph, Principal of St. Francis College; Correspondent Sr. Carmali; Vice Principal Sr. Sherly; and members of the Francis Alumnae Team. Also in attendance were Dr. Prameela Sunkavalli and representatives from the Grace Foundation.

The Vaccination drive began with a prayer. Students and staff members who received the vaccine expressed their appreciation for the college’s efforts. Many noted the convenience of having the vaccination drive on campus and praised everybody’s efforts.

The Francis Alumnae Association played a pivotal role in mobilizing volunteers and coordinating logistics, ensuring the smooth execution of the drive.

Dr. Prameela Sunkavalli, reflecting on the initiative, remarked, “Educating young women about cervical cancer and providing them with access to vaccinations is crucial. This drive is a significant step in the right direction, and I commend St. Francis College for their proactive approach.”

The cervical cancer vaccination drive at St. Francis College stands as a beacon of hope and a model for similar initiatives, reinforcing the importance of collective efforts in the fight against cancer.