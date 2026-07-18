011BQ Introduces Zaprep: A Meta API-Powered Instagram DM Automation Platform for Creators and Businesses

New Delhi, India – July 14, 2026 — 011BQ, a digital transformation and marketing technology company, today announced the launch of Zaprep, an Instagram Direct Message (DM) automation platform designed to help creators, influencers, coaches, educators, and businesses automate customer engagement using the official Meta API.

As social media continues to evolve into a primary sales and customer acquisition channel, timely engagement has become essential. Zaprep enables creators to instantly respond to audience interactions, helping them convert comments into conversations and conversations into customers—without requiring manual intervention.

Built on the Official Meta API

Unlike many third-party automation tools that rely on unofficial methods, Zaprep is built using the official Meta API, providing a secure, reliable, and policy-compliant solution for Instagram automation. This ensures creators and businesses can automate interactions confidently while keeping their accounts protected.

Key Features

Zaprep offers a comprehensive suite of Instagram automation capabilities, including:

Comment-to-DM Automation: Automatically send personalized direct messages when users comment specific keywords on posts or reels, making it easy to distribute lead magnets, product links, event registrations, or exclusive offers.

Instant DM Responses: Respond automatically to incoming Instagram direct messages with customized replies, helping businesses improve response time and customer satisfaction.

Story Mention Automation: Instantly engage users who mention your brand or account in Instagram Stories with personalized messages.

Lead Generation on Autopilot: Deliver ebooks, PDFs, course materials, discount coupons, webinar registrations, booking links, and promotional offers automatically—even outside business hours.

Official Meta Integration: Secure, scalable, and fully compliant with Meta’s platform policies.

Designed for Modern Creators

Zaprep is built for content creators who regularly publish Instagram Reels, carousels, and educational content. By automating repetitive conversations, creators can focus more on producing quality content while Zaprep handles audience engagement behind the scenes.

Whether it’s sharing downloadable resources, responding to frequently asked questions, or nurturing potential customers, Zaprep simplifies the entire communication process.

Founding Beta Program

To gather valuable user feedback and refine the platform, Zaprep has opened applications for 50 founding beta users.

Selected participants will receive:

Free access throughout the beta program

Priority onboarding and direct support from the founding team

Early access to upcoming features

Opportunity to influence product development through feedback

Locked-in early adopter pricing after the public launch

Helping Businesses Scale Instagram Marketing

Instagram has become one of the most powerful marketing platforms for brands, educators, consultants, coaches, agencies, and eCommerce businesses. However, manually responding to hundreds of comments and direct messages can limit growth.

Zaprep addresses this challenge by automating customer engagement while maintaining a natural communication experience, enabling businesses to generate more qualified leads, improve customer response times, and increase conversions.

Availability

Zaprep is currently available through its exclusive Founding Beta Program with limited seats available.

Creators, influencers, agencies, and businesses interested in joining the beta can apply today and experience the future of Instagram engagement automation.

About 011BQ

011bq.com is a AI-First Software & Automation Agency focused on helping businesses accelerate growth through web development, AI-powered automation, digital marketing, SEO, performance marketing, software solutions, and emerging technologies. The company develops innovative products that simplify business processes, improve customer engagement, and enable organizations to scale more efficiently in the digital economy.

Media Contact

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Website: https://www.011bq.com

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