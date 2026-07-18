Verre Invites Guests to Raise a Glass to Goa Monsoon Feast 2026

There are few experiences more magical than Goa in the monsoon, when dramatic skies, sea breezes and rain-soaked landscapes transform every evening into a celebration waiting to unfold.

This July, Verre at Vivanta Goa, Miramar invites guests to experience the Goa Monsoon Feast 2026 with an exclusive limited-edition menu, available until 31 July. Set atop the hotel in its striking rooftop glasshouse, Verre offers a spirited escape where handcrafted cocktails, bold flavours and panoramic views come together to create unforgettable monsoon evenings.

Inspired by the vibrant energy of the season, the specially curated menu celebrates Verre’s contemporary culinary philosophy, bringing together Asian, Mediterranean and Indian influences with dishes designed for sharing and savouring. The experience is complemented by Verre’s signature cocktail programme, where inventive creations inspired by the sun and moon pair effortlessly with every course, making each meal as memorable as the setting itself.

As the evening unfolds, Verre transforms from an intimate sundowner destination into a lively rooftop celebration. Curated music, immersive storytelling and the venue’s playful Verre Characters add an unexpected layer of discovery, inviting guests to embrace a world where every visit feels like stepping into a parallel universe.

“Verre was envisioned as more than a rooftop bar. It is an experience where exceptional food, imaginative cocktails and vibrant energy come together in a setting unlike any other,” says Mohammad Salman, Hotel Manager, Vivanta Goa, Miramar. “Our Goa Monsoon Feast menu captures the spirit of the season, inviting guests to celebrate Goa’s most beautiful time of the year with flavours, conversations and moments that linger long after the evening ends.”

Available only through July, the Goa Monsoon Feast at Verre is a seasonal invitation to discover one of Goa’s most exciting rooftop destinations while savouring a menu crafted exclusively for the monsoon.

To book your table please call on 8956597859