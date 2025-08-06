IMS Noida Hosts Expert Guest Lecture on Cyber Security

Noida. IMS Noida organized an insightful guest lecture on Cyber Security for its students, featuring Mr. Syed Hasan Mehmood, Cyber Security Expert from Palo Alto Networks, as the keynote speaker. The session aimed at raising awareness among students about the rising threats in the digital world.

The event commenced with opening remarks by Prof. (Dr.) Vikas Dhawan, Director General of IMS Noida, who emphasized the growing significance of cyber security in today’s digital era. He said, “With increasing dependence on technology, the threat of cyber-attacks has also escalated. It is imperative to empower our students with the right knowledge and awareness to counter these challenges effectively.” He further added that only through knowledge enhancement can students be prepared for the future.

During the session, Syed Hasan Mehmood addressed critical topics such as data privacy, ransomware attacks, and the ethical responsibilities of IT professionals. He highlighted various practical aspects of strengthening cyber hygiene including regular software updates, use of strong and unique passwords, and identifying suspicious emails and links.

Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Kumar Gupta, Head of the School of IT at IMS, shared that the session also covered crucial areas like phishing attacks, malware threats, password management, identity theft, firewalls, two-factor authentication, social engineering, and safe browsing practices.

The event was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Neelam Saxena, Dean Academics, Prof. (Dr.) Anita Patidar, Associate Head of Department, along with faculty members and a large number of enthusiastic students.