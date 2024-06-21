5 films where dads proved to be more than superheroes

Father’s Day has just passed, and what better way to celebrate than by watching and rewatching some heartwarming films that showcase the love, sacrifices, and selflessness of fathers! As we honor fathers for their unwavering love and support, here’s a list of films where dads prove to be more than superheroes. After all, as someone once said, “Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of song”

Saindhav– Saindhav unfolds as an emotional saga depicting a father’s unwavering love and sacrifices for his daughter. SaiKo (Venkatesh Daggubati), grappling with a dark past leads a tranquil life with his daughter until she is diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), needing a staggering ₹17 crores for her treatment. Determined to secure her future, SaiKo plunges back into the criminal underworld, confronting old adversaries and the formidable Vikas Malik (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). This compelling narrative not only marks Venkatesh Daggubati’s landmark 75th film but also xx Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Telugu debut. Featuring a stellar cast including Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Jeremiah, Arya, and Ruhani Sharma, the film premieres on 23rd June, exclusively on Colors Cineplex and Jio Cinema.

Dangal – The film sees Mahavir Singh Phogat defying societal norms and criticism to train his daughters in wrestling, challenging gender stereotypes and proving that talent knows no gender. His unwavering belief in their abilities, coupled with his disciplined and relentless training, highlights the profound dedication and sacrifices fathers make. Mahavir’s journey is a testament to the extraordinary strength and love of fathers. You can watch this film exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Angrezi Medium – A father goes to extraordinary lengths to fulfill his daughter’s dream of studying in London. Initially disapproving, he soon finds himself entangled in a series of hilarious yet challenging situations. The story highlights the unwavering love and dedication of a single parent who prioritizes his daughter’s happiness above all else. Through a mix of comedy and heartfelt moments, the film beautifully portrays the extreme measures a father will take to ensure his daughter’s dreams come true. The film in streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Drishyam – This film beautifully shows the lengths a father would go to in order to safeguard and provide for his kids. The father, Vijay Salgaonkar, gets entangled in a web of unexpected crimes and uses every method known to man to protect his family. With his cunning mind and unwavering determination, Vijay navigates through intricate police investigations and mounting pressure, all to shield his loved ones from harm. You will be shocked and engaged by Drishyam till the very end of the film. A suspenseful thriller worthwhile viewing for this Father’s Day – catch it on Netflix

OMG 2 – The story revolves around a father’s relentless struggle to secure his son’s educational rights. Pankaj Tripathi delivers a compelling performance as the devoted father who battles societal norms and legal hurdles to ensure his son receives a fair education. This heartwarming tale underscores the unwavering dedication and sacrifices fathers make for their children, making it aninspiring watch for families everywhere! Watch the film exclusively on Netflix