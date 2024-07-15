5 Go-To Cafes & Clubstraunt in Delhi NCR You Can’t Miss !

1. Rubarru (Noida)

Rubarru in Noida is a hidden gem known for its cozy ambiance and diverse menu offerings. Nestled in a vibrant neighborhood, it’s a favorite among locals seeking a relaxed dining experience. The café’s warm décor and welcoming atmosphere create the perfect setting to savor delicious meals with friends or family. Rubarru’s menu features a blend of global and local flavors, ensuring every visit is a culinary delight. It’s We have signature cocktails and mock-tails are a complete bliss. Plus, they have a We have live music 365 days in their alfresco area additionally offering exciting discounts if booked through Eazy Diner.

2. I Sacked Newton (Noida)

I Sacked Newton is a quirky restaurant in South Delhi that blends a playful ambiance with innovative cuisine. Known for its inventive dishes and unique presentation, it’s a hotspot for food enthusiasts looking to explore new culinary experiences. The restaurant’s eclectic décor and vibrant vibe make it an ideal choice for both casual outings and special occasions. Plus, end that book through Eazy Diner & get amazing discounts.

3. Sutra Gastropub (Gurgaon)

Sutra Gastropub in Gurgaon offers a sophisticated dining experience with a focus on gourmet food and craft cocktails. The gastropub’s chic interiors and cozy seating provide an intimate setting for enjoying finely crafted dishes and curated drinks. Whether you’re unwinding after work or celebrating with friends, Sutra Gastropub promises an elevated dining experience. Plus, end that book through Eazy Diner & get amazing discounts.

4. Connaught Club House (Connaught Place, Delhi)

Connaught Club House is a classic choice in the heart of Connaught Place, Delhi. Known for its elegant ambiance and refined menu, it caters to those seeking a taste of luxury in dining. The restaurant offers a diverse selection of international cuisines paired with an extensive wine list, ensuring a memorable dining experience in a sophisticated setting. Plus, end that book through Eazy Diner & get amazing discounts.

5. Qla (Mehrauli, Delhi)

Qla in Mehrauli is a culinary destination renowned for its fine dining experience amidst lush green surroundings. The restaurant’s modern European cuisine, paired with panoramic views of Qutub Minar, creates a picturesque setting for romantic dinners or special celebrations. Qla’s attention to detail in both food and ambiance makes it a top choice for discerning diners seeking an unforgettable gastronomic journey.

These cafes represent the vibrant and diverse café culture in Delhi NCR, each offering a unique experience that caters to different tastes and preferences. Booking through Eazy Diner, will offer additional exciting discounts. Whether you’re looking for historic charm, contemporary cuisine, or a cozy coffee spot, these cafes have something special to offer.