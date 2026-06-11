Airbnb hosts offer guests the ultimate upgrade: free tickets to FIFA World Cup 2026

Starting today, select Airbnb homes across all 16 FIFA World Cup 2026™ host cities come with the ultimate perk: free tickets to a match, included with your stay. Averaging $385 USD per night, these homes will be available to book over tournament dates taking place in each city, from group and knockout stages to the World Cup final, with free tickets appearing as a highlight at the top of the home’s listing page.

“Airbnb hosts don’t just offer you a place to stay — they provide a more authentic way to experience a destination,” said Airbnb Chief Business Officer, Dave Stephenson. “And this World Cup, they’re doing something extraordinary: helping fans follow their teams wherever the tournament takes them, with select homes including free tickets in every host city.”

How to score free FIFA World Cup 2026™ tickets as part of an Airbnb stay

To cheer for your team from the stands, search for stays on match dates in a host city on the Airbnb app or Airbnb.com. Listings that include free tickets will feature a soccer ball icon as a highlight at the top of the listing page. Select travel dates, party size, and payment method to confirm the booking — tickets are included for each guest in the party[1]. Once confirmed, the host will share details on how to access tickets.

When to search for available Airbnb stays with free FIFA World Cup 2026™ tickets

During June and July, you can search for and book select homes across host cities that include free tickets to local games, offering premium seats and great views of the pitch in each of the stages:

World Cup Group Stage and Knockout Round of 32 Book starting June 10, 2026 Group Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026™ host cities Knockout Round of 32: Los Angeles, Boston, Monterrey, New York / New Jersey, Mexico City, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Kansas City, and Dallas World Cup Round of 16 Book starting June 18, 2026 Philadelphia, Houston, New York / New Jersey, Mexico City, Dallas and Seattle World Cup Quarter Finals Book starting July 1, 2026 Boston, Los Angeles, Miami and Kansas City World Cup Semi Finals Book starting July 9, 2026 Dallas and Atlanta World Cup Final Book starting July 16, 2026 New York / New Jersey

For the hosts making it happen, the program means something beyond hospitality. “I grew up playing soccer — it’s been part of my life since I could walk. Getting to share that love of the game with guests, and actually get them into a World Cup match, is something I never could have imagined when I first listed my home on Airbnb. This is what hosting is all about.” – Federico Zimmerman, Dallas, Texas, USA

This FIFA World Cup 2026™, Airbnb is bringing guests closer to the pitch through exclusive fan experiences, as well as free tickets as part of select guest stays. In all, Airbnb hosts and guests will have received over 1,300 free tickets — from surprise tickets gifted to guests already booked during the group stage, to tickets now included with select future stays in all host cities from group and knockout stages all the way to the final.