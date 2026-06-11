Prestige Group and BACL Unveil a Landmark Convention & Integrated Destination in Bengaluru Airport City

Bengaluru, June 11: Prestige Group, in partnership with Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), today announced a landmark integrated destination within Bengaluru Airport City that will bring together business, hospitality, culture, and experiences in one seamlessly connected ecosystem. Anchored by a state-of-the-art convention centre, the development marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Bengaluru Airport City as a vibrant urban destination.

Designed as a world-class business, hospitality and cultural hub, the development brings together an iconic convention and exhibition centre, luxury hotels under the globally renowned St. Regis brand and Marriott Marquis brand, premium office space, and curated food and beverage experiences within a seamlessly connected urban environment.

Located within Bengaluru Airport City, the project is poised to serve a diverse mix of global travellers, event organisers, corporations, visitors, and residents. By combining world-class infrastructure with hospitality, commercial, and cultural offerings, it strengthens Bengaluru‘s appeal as a global gateway while advancing the vision of the Airport City as a dynamic centre for commerce, collaboration, and experiences.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group, said, “This development reflects our vision of creating destination-defining assets that contribute meaningfully to the growth of cities and economies. By integrating hospitality, business, culture and lifestyle experiences within a single ecosystem, we are creating a landmark destination that will set new benchmarks for mixed-use development in India. We are proud to partner with Bengaluru Airport City Limited to shape a globally competitive urban precinct that will elevate Bengaluru‘s stature on the world stage.” Mr. Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, “The next phase of urban growth will be defined by the ability to create destinations that bring together enterprise, talent and ideas at scale. Our partnership with Prestige Group is an important step in that direction. As airport cities continue to emerge as engines of economic and social activity, developments such as these play an important role in shaping the ecosystems that surround them. By extending the airport experience beyond aviation, we are creating a destination that will serve businesses, visitors and communities alike, while supporting the region’s long-term growth and development.”

The Convention Centre is expected to emerge as one of the region’s premier venues for international conferences, exhibitions, corporate events and cultural gatherings, while the broader development will contribute to the creation of a vibrant destination that seamlessly blends commerce, hospitality, entertainment and culture.

As Bengaluru continues to strengthen its position as India’s innovation and technology capital, the development is expected to further catalyse economic growth, business tourism, investment and employment opportunities in the rapidly evolving airport corridor.