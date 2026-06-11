UTHealth Houston Launches Advanced PET/MRI Imaging Service

UTHealth Houston has launched a state-of-the-art PET/MRI imaging service, bringing together two advanced imaging technologies into a single integrated platform designed to enhance precision cancer care, support clinical research, and expand opportunities in molecular imaging.

The service combines positron emission tomography and magnetic resonance imaging, allowing physicians to capture metabolic, molecular, and anatomical information simultaneously during a single exam. With each of these imaging capabilities in one platform, clinicians can evaluate disease with greater accuracy while improving patient experience and streamlining imaging workflows.

“PET/MRI combines cutting-edge molecular and anatomical imaging to drive precision medicine, expand research opportunities, and strengthen the university’s leadership in advanced patient care,” said Peeyush Bhargava, MD, MBA, professor of diagnostic and interventional imaging and section chief of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.

The addition of PET/MRI represents a significant advancement in oncologic imaging and will benefit patients across a broad range of cancers, including brain, breast, prostate, gynecologic, neuroendocrine, pediatric, and musculoskeletal malignancies.

Unlike traditional imaging approaches that often require separate examinations to assess both anatomy and tumor activity, PET/MRI combines those insights in one session. This enables more precise image fusion and supports improved tumor characterization, treatment monitoring, and identification of recurrent disease.

Additional advantages of PET/MRI include superior soft tissue visualization compared with conventional CT-based imaging, reduced radiation exposure relative to PET/CT, and enhanced assessment of tumors affecting areas such as the brain, liver, pelvis, spine, and other soft tissues. The approach also provides physicians with combined molecular and functional imaging biomarkers to better evaluate treatment response over time.

“The launch reflects UTHealth Houston’s continued investment in innovation, precision medicine, and multidisciplinary cancer care,” Bhargava said. “By integrating advanced molecular imaging with high-resolution MRI, PET/MRI has the potential to improve diagnostic accuracy, optimize therapy selection, and support more individualized treatment planning.”

Beyond clinical applications, the new platform is expected to expand opportunities for translational imaging science, theranostics, and collaborative research initiatives across multiple specialties.

The PET/MRI program is supported through collaboration among specialists in radiology, oncology, radiation oncology, neurology, neurosurgery, and medical physics and will serve as a shared resource for patient care and academic research across UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann Health System.

“With the addition of PET/MRI imaging, UTHealth Houston continues to strengthen its role in advanced molecular imaging and patient-centered cancer care,” Bhargava said.