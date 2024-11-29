8 Situations That Require a Personal Injury Lawyer

Suffering a personal injury can turn your whole world upside down. Your physical health, mental well-being, and financial stability may suddenly be at risk. The following 8 situations all require the expertise of a personal injury attorney to ensure victims receive the maximum compensation they deserve, which is typically around $24k.

Car accidents are one of the most common causes of personal injury, with 42,514 fatal accidents recorded in 2022. Houston personal injury attorney, Brian White, suggests that if you have been in a car accident that was not your fault, a lawyer can help you receive compensation for medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages. A lawyer can deal with the insurance companies on your behalf and make sure you receive a fair settlement. They can also represent you if the case goes to court.

Slip and Fall Accidents

Slip and fall accidents often occur in public places like stores and restaurants due to wet floors, cluttered walkways, poor lighting, or other negligent conditions. One million people visit the ER due to a slip and fall accident each year, with fractures the most common consequence.

Dog Bites

Dog bite injuries can range from minor to severe – 4.4 million people are bitten each year. Dog owners can be held liable if their dog attacks and injures someone. A personal injury attorney can help you build a strong case by collecting evidence and witness statements.

Medical Malpractice

Medical malpractice occurs when a doctor, nurse, or other medical professional provides negligent treatment and causes harm to a patient. Due to the complex legal and medical issues involved, medical malpractice cases require an experienced attorney. They can review medical records, consult expert witnesses, determine if proper procedures were followed, and negotiate a fair settlement.

Defective Products

In 2023, more than 80 million defective products were sent back to the manufacturer. Consumers who are injured by defective or dangerous products can hold the manufacturer accountable by filing a personal injury lawsuit.

Nursing Home Abuse

One in 10 residents experience some kind of abuse in US nursing homes, yet elder abuse and neglect in nursing homes often goes unreported. A personal injury attorney can investigate signs of abuse like unexplained injuries, malnutrition, bedsores, and unclean living conditions. They can identify negligent staff, hold the nursing home liable, and make sure the victim receives justice.

Workers’ Compensation

In 2023, there were 2.6 million non-fatal workplace injuries and illnesses reported. Workers’ compensation provides benefits to employees who are injured while working. However, the system can be complex and insurance companies may try to deny valid claims. A workers’ compensation attorney understands state laws and can represent you throughout the claims process. They can help document wages lost due to injury, negotiate a fair settlement, and represent you at hearings.

Wrongful Death

The death of a loved one is painful enough without having to pursue legal action on your own. In cases of wrongful death due to negligence or intentional harm, a personal injury lawyer can file a lawsuit against the responsible parties. This can help ease the financial burdens on grieving families. While a settlement cannot replace your loved one, it can provide stability and resources for you to heal and move forward.

With an attorney’s help, families can seek justice and compensation when they have suffered an injury.