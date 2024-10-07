98% of Chili farmers used Gracia last year – Godrej Agrovet

Raichur 07th October,2024: Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) today said that 98% of Chili farmers used Gracia last year, an effective pest management solution for chili crops. Releasing the findings of the survey, which was carried in Chili markets across south, the company witnessed 57% of the farmers using Gracia between 15-35 DAT (Days After Transplanting).

“With Gracia offering a prolonged duration of control against thrips if chili crops are treated early, the findings clearly showcase that farmers are finding value in using Gracia early. Additionally, 71% of farmers we surveyed used the solution more than 2 times last year. This reiterates that Gracia is the most popular and go-to-brand for farmers,” said Rajavelu N.K, CEO, Crop Protection Business, Godrej Agrovet.

Gracia’s benefits extend beyond pest control. It enhances overall crop health, promoting better-established crops that lead to increased fruit production. The product’s quick knockdown of pests ensures pest-free chilis. Particularly notable is Gracia’s effectiveness in controlling thrips and lepidopteran pests, a major threat to chili crops. Early application prevents thrips build-up, providing long-lasting protection. Moreover, the use of Gracia results in healthier seedlings that require fewer resources, making crop management more efficient and economical for farmers.

Added Rajavelu, “Gracia’s translaminar action effectively controls both chewing and sucking pests, even those hiding under leaves. This comprehensive protection ensures that chili plants remain healthy throughout their critical development phases. Hence for optimal results, we recommend 2 applications of 160 ml of Gracia per acre – first within 15-25 DAT followed by a second application 10 days later.”

As the chili season approaches, Godrej Agrovet encourages farmers to “Start Healthy, Start with Gracia” for pest-free chilis, enhanced plant health, and prevention of thrips buildup.