The Sleep Company (TSC) Appoints Kamaljeet Singh as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)

India, October 7th, 2024: The Sleep Company (TSC), a trailblazer in comfort-tech sleep technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kamaljeet Singh as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). With over 15 years of extensive experience in human resources and operations, Kamaljeet brings a wealth of expertise from his previous role as Vice President of HR Operations at Rebel Foods, where he led HR initiatives across a network of over 350 kitchens, managing the entire employee life cycle for 7,000 staff. His successful track record in transforming organizational architecture and implementing best-in-class people processes will be invaluable in driving TSC’s mission to enhance employee engagement and develop a thriving workplace culture.

Before joining TSC, Kamaljeet held various senior HR roles at Reliance Industries Limited, where he was instrumental in spearheading business transformation projects and aligning talent management with organizational goals. His diverse background also includes significant contributions at Gallup and American Express, where he led initiatives in employee engagement, talent acquisition, and change management. His strategic vision and ability to build collaborative environments will play a crucial role in shaping the future of HR practices at the company.

Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company, commented on the appointment, “It is indeed a pleasure to welcome Kamaljeet to our dynamic team. In today’s fiercely competitive work environment, effective human resource management is paramount for building cohesive teams and cultivating a vibrant corporate culture. Kamaljeet’s extensive expertise in crafting innovative HR policies centered on learning and development will play a pivotal role in our quest to attract and retain exceptional talent. I am confident that his forward-thinking approach will not only enhance our internal practices but also create an inspiring workplace where every team member feels valued and empowered. Together, we will drive our mission to improve sleep quality for everyone and elevate our vision to be the global leader in comfort technology, fundamentally transforming how people sit and sleep.” Kamaljeet Singh, expressed his enthusiasm about the new role, stating, “What truly drew me to The Sleep Company is its thriving culture of innovation and Great Place to Work certification. It’s impressive that in just four years, this startup has already introduced ESOPs for all employees, demonstrating a promise to its young workforce. I am keen to streamline processes, ensuring that we attract the right talent for the right roles while establishing a compelling tone at the top. My focus will also be on enhancing learning and development initiatives, creating an environment where our team can flourish and contribute meaningfully to our mission.”

Ultimately, TSC is eager to leverage Kamaljeet’s extensive HR experience as it continues to expand its footprint in the wellness and sleep solutions market. His appointment marks a significant step forward in nurturing a dynamic workplace that prioritizes employee satisfaction and organizational excellence.