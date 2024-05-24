A Summer Getaway for Families: Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives

May 24th, 2024 – As the summer heat rises, families around the globe are gearing up for the ultimate retreat to Kuda Villingili Resort in the breathtaking North Malé Atoll. Nestled amidst the tranquil turquoise waters of the Maldives, Kuda Villingili Resort offers an unparalleled escape for those seeking a slice of paradise. With its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush tropical surroundings, every corner of this tropical haven promises to captivate and rejuvenate the soul.

At Kuda Villingili Resort, guests are welcomed into a world of luxury. One of the resort’s standout features is its expansive pool, spanning approximately 150 meters, making it one of the largest in the Maldives. This impressive pool provides the perfect setting for families to soak up the sun, take a refreshing dip, or simply unwind together.

For those seeking privacy and comfort, Kuda Villingili Resort presents its exclusive Beach Villas with Private Pools. These luxurious villas, nestled along the pristine shoreline, offer breathtaking views of the ocean and direct access to the beach, ensuring an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

Dining at Kuda Villingili Resort is an adventure of taste and discovery. The main dining venue, known as The Restaurant, serves breakfast in the mornings and transforms into three distinct dining experiences in the evenings: Fire, Earth, and Ocean. Additionally, The Hawkers presents three separate restaurants: Spice, East, and Med, offering a diverse array of global cuisines. MarUmi, the signature restaurant, is beloved for its South American cuisine during lunch and Japanese-Peruvian gourmet offerings at dinner.

Families traveling to Kuda Villingili Resort can rest assured that their little ones will be well taken care of at the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club. A hub of fun and excitement, the Kids Club offers a wide range of tailored activities designed to engage and entertain children of all ages. From arts and crafts sessions to outdoor adventures and educational workshops, our dedicated team of trained professionals ensures that every child’s experience is filled with laughter, learning, and unforgettable moments.

Kuda Villingili Resort offers a plethora of exhilarating water sports activities for those seeking adventure. Guests can surf the majestic waves at the nearby Chicken Break, and explore crystal-clear waters through kayaking, wakeboarding, jet skiing, or windsurfing, ensuring endless excitement for all.

With warm hospitality, world-class services, and a host of amenities, Kuda Villingili Resort provides families with the perfect sanctuary for relaxation and bonding. Whether you choose to unwind in the privacy of your villa or indulge in exciting water sports activities, there’s something for every member of the family to enjoy.

Book the special summer offer – applicable for stays 4 nights and longer and valid for bookings and stays until 31 August 2024; visit https://www.kudavillingili.com/offers